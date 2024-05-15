More people in Sheridan Lake get high-speed internet

CANADA, May 15 - More than 390 households in the Sheridan Lake area now have access to high-speed internet services.

“People in the Sheridan Lake area now have access to the connectivity they need to fully participate in the economy,” said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Being able to get online and use health-care services, stay in touch with loved ones, look for employment or attend educational classes is essential in today’s digital age, whether you live in a rural or urban community.”

Installation of new fibre-optic cables to the home infrastructure in the Sheridan Lake area in the Cariboo region provides access to high-speed broadband internet speeds of more than 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

“With high-speed internet access, the Sheridan Lake area will now offer property owners and young professionals the ability to spend quality time at their cabin or home, and be able to work remotely,” said Eric de Vries, Cariboo Regional District director for Electoral Area L (Interlakes). “This will also help resorts in the area meet guest expectations on internet access without worrying about data and speed limitations. We appreciate the efforts made by the Province and Telus to connect residents to high-speed internet despite the harsh winter conditions in our area.”

B.C. invested $1.3 million toward the $2.1-million project, through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered through the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Internet service provider Telus Communications Inc. contributed approximately $828,000.

The Province’s investment is part of StrongerBC: Good Lives in Strong Communities, the Province's vision that outlines investments to help build a brighter future for rural communities and the people who call them home. Increasing connectivity also supports Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future.

In March 2022, B.C. and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to support expansion of high-speed internet services to all households in B.C.

The Connecting Communities BC program provides funding for projects to expand high-speed internet service access to rural and remote areas of the province.

Quotes:

Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development –

“For people in rural communities, high-speed internet access can make a world of difference. Connectivity means more people can get an education, pursue a new career and access health care and other online services, as well as stay connected to friends and family.”

Shazia Zeb Sobani, vice-president of Customer Network Planning, Telus –

“Telus is proud to partner with the Government of B.C. to bridge the digital divide and increase high-speed internet access in communities like Sheridan Lake. This partnership offers residents and businesses gigabit broadband access to our world-leading PureFibre services, supporting economic growth and allowing residents of Sheridan Lake to have global access.”

Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“Since 2015, we have seen community after community, and household after household connected to high-speed internet services. We applaud the Province and its commitment to ensuring everyone in B.C. has access for work, education, health care and family.”

