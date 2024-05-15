Theme Announcement for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024-2026
Theme Announcement for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024-2026WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicide remains a critical global issue, affecting individuals and communities worldwide. In an effort to address this issue and encourage positive change, the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2024-2026 has been announced as "Changing the Narrative on Suicide”.
The aim of the theme is to raise awareness about the importance of changing the narrative surrounding suicide and transforming how we perceive this complex issue. Changing the narrative requires systemic change. It's about shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support. It means advocating for policies and legislation that prioritize mental health, increase access to care, and provide support for those in need. It means investing in research to better understand the complexities of suicide and develop evidence-based interventions.
As part of the campaign for WSPD 2024-2026, IASP is issuing a call to action: "Start the Conversation." This call encourages individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open, honest discussions about mental health and suicide. By starting conversations, we can break down barriers and raise awareness, check in with a friend or loved one, share personal stories and advocate for mental health resources and support services. Every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to a more supportive and understanding society.
By addressing these areas and working collaboratively across sectors, we can create a more supportive and compassionate society where suicide is preventable, and everyone feels valued and understood.
To learn more about World Suicide Prevention Day and how to get involved, please vist the WSPD Homepage.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.
“IASP is a leader in suicide prevention worldwide, especially with regards to knowledge sharing, the diversity of its stakeholders, and its transparency. IASP excels in fostering collaboration and cross-cultural knowledge sharing through its diverse global network. Inclusive of individuals with lived experience, the association facilitates globally informed and cohesive response efforts”.
Suicide prevention aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. Reducing the global suicide rate is a specific indicator for Goal 3, reflecting the urgency and importance of addressing the issue of suicide on a global scale. Through our collaborative efforts and partnerships, IASP plays a crucial role in advancing this agenda and working towards reducing suicide rates worldwide.
World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on the 10th of September to draw attention to this important public health issue globally and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable. Established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness amongst organisations, government, and the public, giving the singular message that suicides are preventable.
