WastAway Launches New Logo, Color Scheme for Future Growth
Bold, modern design positions company on leading-edge of waste-to-fuel revolutionBRENTWOOD, TN, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – has launched a bold, modern new logo that positions the company for future growth in the waste-to-fuel revolution.
The logo, featuring three chasing arrows, is a powerful representation of recycling. Each arrow, in its unique way, twists and turns, evoking the continuous pursuit of recycling, grinding, shredding and separating. Each of the three arrows in the logo signifies a crucial step in the recycling process, forming a closed loop. This loop is the DNA of WastAway’s commitment to sustainability, green technology, clean fuel and environmental responsibility.
“As we embark on our innovative expansion, we need a dynamic, enterprising brand identity that advances our vision in a rapidly changing waste and recycling landscape,” said Todd Smith, chief communications officer of WastAway. “Our new logo embraces this with gusto, setting us apart and vaulting our game-changing technology to exciting new levels!”
A vibrant gray-to-green palette accentuates the recycling story by highlighting the transformational change of converting waste to clean renewable energy, the company's vision. The WastAway website has also been updated with this new logo design.
The modern customized type of signature represents the technological breakdown of raw materials into fuel-based elements and completes the process expression.
The logo, through symbolism, visual elements, and brand identity, captures the essence of WastAway's brand and creates a deep connection with its target audiences.
WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Two major plants that turn MSW into fuel are set for construction this year. One in Murfreesboro in an industrial area of the city’s south side and diverts 85% of the city’s trash from the Middle Point Landfill. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 85% of the waste processed into renewable fuel and other beneficial products. The two plants will cost an estimated $150 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.
That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.
