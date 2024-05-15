Dr. Gurvirender Tejay Named CEO of Cyber Qubits: Pioneering EdTech Company in Cybersecurity Training and Consulting

Dr. Gurvirender Tejay - Founder & CEO, Cyber Qubits Dr. Tejay Leads US Cybersecurity Delegation to the European Union - 2018 Cyber Qubits Logo

"Cyber Qubits proudly welcomes Dr. Gurvirender Tejay as Founder & CEO, bringing unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity, heralding a new era of innovation.

We're excited to have Dr. Tejay lead Cyber Qubits. His visionary leadership & extensive experience will drive innovation, empowering individuals & organizations in cybersecurity.” — Dr. Arlo Bess

DENVER, CO, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Qubits proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Gurvirender Tejay as Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Tejay brings unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity management and information privacy, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence for the company.

Cyber Qubits, an innovative EdTech firm, is dedicated to revolutionizing cybersecurity training and consulting. With a seasoned team boasting a cumulative experience of 213 years across diverse sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is poised to empower individuals and organizations to effectively tackle the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

"At Cyber Qubits, we believe that knowledge is the most powerful defense against cyber threats," remarked Dr. Tejay. "Our mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and expertise needed to navigate and mitigate these challenges effectively."

Cyber Qubits' unwavering commitment to quality is exemplified by its educational license granted by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools. Moreover, as an accredited training partner with CompTIA, EC-Council, ISACA International, and the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), Cyber Qubits reaffirms its commitment to providing outstanding educational experiences and maintaining the utmost standards of excellence.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Tejay at the helm of Cyber Qubits," said Dr. Arlo Bess, Cyber Qubits Instructor. "His visionary leadership and extensive experience will drive our company forward as we continue to innovate and empower individuals and organizations in the field of cybersecurity."

Under Dr. Tejay's leadership, Cyber Qubits is poised to expand its reach and impact, delivering cutting-edge training solutions and consulting services to clients worldwide.

For more information about Cyber Qubits and its offerings, please visit https://www.cyberqubits.com/.

About Cyber Qubits:

Cyber Qubits is an innovative EdTech company specializing in cybersecurity training and consulting. With a team of seasoned experts boasting extensive experience across various sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to defend against cyber threats. The company is licensed by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools, ensuring the highest standards of educational excellence.

Cyber Qubits Grand Opening