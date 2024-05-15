Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,720 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1.6 Million For Rainelle Medical Center, Two Medical Research Projects At West Virginia University

May 15, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,640,522 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Rainelle Medical Center and two West Virginia University (WVU) medical research projects focusing on aging and vision. 

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $1.6 million to strengthen health services in Greenbrier County and advance important aging and vision research at WVU," said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these important initiatives for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support academic research and ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,184,522 – Rainelle Medical Center, Greenbrier County
  • $228,000 – West Virginia University: Aging Research
  • $228,000 – West Virginia University: Vision Research
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1.6 Million For Rainelle Medical Center, Two Medical Research Projects At West Virginia University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more