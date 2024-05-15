Manchin Announces $1.6 Million For Rainelle Medical Center, Two Medical Research Projects At West Virginia University

May 15, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,640,522 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Rainelle Medical Center and two West Virginia University (WVU) medical research projects focusing on aging and vision.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $1.6 million to strengthen health services in Greenbrier County and advance important aging and vision research at WVU," said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these important initiatives for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support academic research and ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Individual awards listed below: