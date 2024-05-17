A-Zal Drops His New Single ‘Looking Through’
‘Looking Through’ is the 6th single from his debut album, '17 & 11 Nights'
I'm not the type to hit the town every day or weekend for wild parties. But when I dive into the party scene, it's an all-night affair. That's the spark that ignited the inspiration for this song!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-Zal released his new single titled “Looking Through” today. The single is a part of his upcoming album, which is titled “17 & 11 Nights” releasing later this year.
— A-Zal
“Looking Through” is an outright party song for those who take the party through the night. The lyrics delve into the exhilarating sensation of not wanting the night to end. This fun-filled meaning is reflected in the lyrics, where A-Zal sings, "Oh No No….Don’t go to make me a better man, sending me home, when the midnight shows, cause I don’t wanna go…."
"’Looking Through’ is one of the first songs I wrote for my album, '17 & 11 Nights'," A-Zal said about the song. “I'm not the type to hit the town every day or weekend for wild parties. But when I do decide to dive into the party scene, it's an all-night affair without a question. That's the spark that ignited the inspiration for this song!”
The funky electric guitars are a constant groove throughout the song, giving A-Zal his platform to delight listeners once again. He adds, “I wanted to keep the production raw and rustic. I removed the hi hats and used guitar percussions to capture the vibe I wanted. While recording vocals too, I kept it simple with just one take and minimal processing. Overall, I got the raw sound I was after and I hope the audience enjoys the song and also the soundscape that I have created.”
"Looking Through" follows the release of his album's other singles “Lonely Town” which received nominations at various film festivals for its music video along with the title track “17 & 11 Nights”, groovy "Movie Script", reflective “Autopilot” and catchy “Phonebook.”
A-Zal's signature sound is characterized by upbeat rhythms and guitar percussions, now synonymous with his music. His hook-filled melodies have emerged as his trademark style, proving successful for this emerging American artist.
