The International Association for Suicide Prevention Launches New Five Year Organisational Strategy
The International Association for Suicide Prevention is delighted to introduce our organisational strategy for 2024-2028.WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASP is delighted to introduce our organisational strategy for 2024-2028.
Suicide is a major public health problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. It is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide and that almost 77% of all global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). For every suicide there are many more who attempt suicide and we know that each suicide profoundly affects many more people. The reduction of suicide mortality is of global importance and a vital public health consideration.
The unveiling of the IASP‘s new strategy marks a significant milestone in the global effort to prevent suicide, setting a roadmap for coordinated action over the next five years and beyond. This strategy builds upon our previous successes and expands to address increased needs in low- and middle-income countries, where suicides are more prevalent and resources are scarcer. Our emphasis lies on core organisational principles such as inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability, prioritizing them alongside a commitment to collaborative partnerships that drive collective action and yield positive results.
Vision: Our vision is of a compassionate world, free of suicide.
Mission: To prevent suicide and suicidal behaviour, to alleviate its effects, and to provide a forum for academicians, mental health professionals, crisis workers, volunteers, and lived experience.
Values: Six key values are fundamental to the core of IASP’s mission and are reflected through our global membership which are central to the productivity of the Association: diversity and inclusivity; compassion and full recognition of lived experience; collaboration and transparency in all we do; prevention and support which drives the progress in reducing suicidal behaviour to which we strive to achieve.
As we embark on this new chapter, this strategy will guide our actions towards a world where every life is valued and suicide is preventable. We hope that through our joint efforts we can turn our vision into reality in the next 5 years and beyond.
Notes:
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.
“IASP is a leader in suicide prevention worldwide, especially with regards to knowledge sharing, the diversity of its stakeholders, and its transparency. IASP excels in fostering collaboration and cross-cultural knowledge sharing through its diverse global network.
Inclusive of individuals with lived experience, the association facilitates globally informed and cohesive response efforts”.
Suicide prevention aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. Reducing the global suicide rate is a specific indicator for Goal 3, reflecting the urgency and importance of addressing the issue of suicide on a global scale. Through our collaborative efforts and partnerships, IASP plays a crucial role in advancing this agenda and working towards reducing suicide rates worldwide.
