Expanded Telescopes Collection from Amscope / United Scope LLC

Amscope has expanded its telescopes collection, designed for all levels. This range includes both refractor and reflector telescopes for celestial observations.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amscope has introduced a new collection of telescopes designed to enhance the experience of amateur astronomers and educational institutions alike. This latest collection includes a variety of models that cater to different observational needs and preferences, providing enhanced capabilities for exploring celestial phenomena.The telescopes are equipped with high-quality optics and robust mounts to ensure stability and clear viewing. Features such as adjustable tripods, precise focus mechanisms, and user-friendly alignment are standard across this range, aimed at providing a reliable foundation for stargazing and celestial observation.Refractor and reflector telescopes are both available within this collection, each designed to offer clear, bright images of the moon, planets, and distant star clusters. The refractor telescopes are noted for their sharp image quality and ease of maintenance, while the reflector telescopes are appreciated for their superior performance in viewing deep-sky objects.TOP AMPSCOPE TELESCOPES • Amscope TLS-PEQ-130650 Reflector EQ Telescope - Amscope Reflector EQ Telescopes with Equatorial Mount, 130mm Aperture, 650mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Reflector Telescope with 130mm Aperture, 650mm Focal Length. Equatorial mount design with slow motion controls for seamless tracking of celestial objects. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 25mm, 10mm, 6mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable for ages 12+. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/amscope-equatorial-telescope-with-114mm-reflector-aperture-650mm-focal-length • Amscope TLS-PAZ-90660 Refractor Altitude Azimuth Telescope - Amscope Refractor ALT-AZ Telescopes with Altitude Azimuth Mount, 90mm Aperture, 600mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Refractor Telescope with 90mm Aperture, 600mm Focal Length. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable for ages 12+. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/amscope-altitude-azimuth-telescope-with-90mm-refractor-aperture-600mm-focal-length • Amscope TLS-PEQ-1271000 Reflector EQ Telescope - Amscope Reflector EQ Telescopes with Equatorial Mount, 127mm Aperture, 1000mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Reflector Telescope with 127mm Aperture, 1000 Focal Length. Equatorial mount design with slow motion controls for seamless tracking of celestial objects. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable for ages 12+. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/amscope-equatorial-telescope-with-127mm-reflector-aperture-1000mm-focal-length-1 • Amscope TLS-PAZ-102600 Altitude Azimuth Telescope - Amscope Refractor ALT-AZ Telescopes with Altitude Azimuth Mount, 102mm Aperture, 660mm Focal Length, Stainless Steel Tripod and Red Dot Finder. Refractor Telescope with 102mm Aperture, 660mm Focal Length. Includes three 1.25” eyepieces: 26mm, 9mm, 6.3mm, and 2X Barlow lens. Equipped with a Red Dot Finder, Stainless Steel Tripod, Accessory Tray, and more! Suitable for ages 12+. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/amscope-altitude-azimuth-telescope-with-102mm-refractor-aperture-600mm-focal-length • Amscope TLS-S70300 Kid's Compact Refractor Telescope - Amscope 15X-150X Magnification 300x70mm Focal Length Kid's Compact Refractor Telescopes with Tripod. This 15X-150X magnification, 300mm focal length, 70mm aperture telescope is a great starter telescope for kids, beginners, and amateur astronomers alike to explore the night sky, moon, and planets! Includes two eyepieces (6mm and 20mm) that allow for the telescope to be used for sightseeing in addition to space viewing. Comes with everything you need to start your journey into astronomy including 6mm and 20mm eyepieces, a 3X. Barlow lens for high magnification, a finder scope, and a tripod. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/tls-s70300 • Amscope TLS-S50360 Kid's Compact Refractor Telescope - Amscope 18X-90X Magnification 360x50mm Focal Length Kid's Compact Refractor Telescope with Tripod. This 18X-90X magnification, 360mm focal length, 50mm aperture telescope is the best all-around starter telescope for kids, beginners, and amateur astronomers alike to explore the night sky, moon, and planets! Includes two eyepieces (6mm and 20mm) that allow for the telescope to be used for sightseeing in addition to space viewing. Increase the telescope's reach with a 1.5X erecting tube (included) for additional magnification which will help when searching for Jupiter's moons or Saturn’s rings. This telescope is fitted with an alt azimuth (two-axis) mount for support and rotation vertically or horizontally. Comes with everything you need to start your journey into astronomy including 6mm and 20mm eyepieces, 1.5X erecting tube, and a tripod. ( https://amscope.com/collections/telescopes/products/tls-s50360 Key attributes of the telescopes include various aperture sizes, which determine the light-gathering power and resolution of each model. Larger apertures allow for more detailed observations of faint celestial objects, enhancing the viewing experience for users looking to delve deeper into astronomy.This collection also features telescopes with slow-motion controls to facilitate smooth tracking of celestial bodies as they move across the sky. Additionally, some models come with accessory kits that include multiple eyepieces, allowing for customizable magnification options to suit different viewing scenarios.Educational models are available, designed to support teaching and learning in science classrooms and astronomy clubs. These telescopes are built to be durable yet lightweight, making them easy to transport and set up for educational demonstrations and outdoor observations.Overall, the new telescope collection at Amscope provides a comprehensive set of tools for anyone interested in astronomy, from casual stargazers to more dedicated celestial observers and educational users. This range is designed to encourage exploration of the night sky in a supportive and user-friendly manner.