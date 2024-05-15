Plan to expand power of Missouri’s auditor sent to governor

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick responds to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s criticism of his report on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Kurt Erickson, Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate unanimously endorsed a plan Tuesday to give the state auditor more power to investigate local governments.

Under a plan backed by Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, the Senate gave final approval to a measure allowing him to launch a probe of cities, fire and ambulance districts, counties and other local units of government without first getting permission or being requested by local voters.

“This broadens their ability to more thoroughly investigate corruption in the state,” said Sen. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, who sponsored the measure.

Fitzpatrick has argued his office is limited in its ability to ensure local governments are held accountable for their actions. Rather than wait for a request, he could begin an audit if he believes “improper activities” are taking place.

“It’s a tool to increase transparency and give taxpayers a better understanding of how government is operating. If a governmental entity is guilty of wrongdoing, then citizens deserve to know that and an audit is one of the best ways to provide them with the truth,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

If improper governmental activity is detected, the change would, for example, allow the state auditor to initiate a formal audit of St. Louis County, which has its own auditor, without a request from the County Council or a citizen petition.

“Improper governmental activity” revealed in an initial investigation would be defined as “official misconduct, fraud, misappropriation, mismanagement, waste of resources, or a violation of state or federal law, rule, or regulation.”

An audit could also occur if requested by a prosecutor, circuit attorney or law enforcement agency.

The legislation comes after Fitzpatrick has released a number of audits of small units of government that have uncovered nearly half a million dollars in missing money.

In one, an audit found a married couple tapped a small-town sewer district for more than $160,000 in personal proceeds.

A separate audit found the former acting mayor of Holland, located in Pemiscot County, was charged with failing to deposit money to pay city utility bills in city accounts.

Those audits were requested by citizens who gathered signatures for a petition asking the auditor for assistance.

Fitzpatrick said that process is time-consuming and cumbersome.

While local governments are on the hook for the cost of audits that they request, and for ones voters initiate, the auditor’s office would need to foot the bill for audits authorized in the measure.

The change is not expected to cost taxpayers more money.

However, the office does have a budget request for an additional $3 million intended to boost staffing levels.

When Fitzpatrick took over in 2023, the office was budgeted to have a total of 167 workers. But only 89 were on the payroll.

“He has worked to fill staff vacancies by hiring 20 additional audit staff, but the lack of additional budget resources has prevented us from staffing to the intended levels,” his office said in a statement.

The measure now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.

The legislation is House Bill 2111.

