Learn about wild edibles at May 25 MDC program at Wah'Kon-Tah Prairie

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – Wild edibles consist of much more than morel mushrooms. In addition to providing habitat for wildlife, the native grasslands that once stretched across much of western Missouri feature a number of plants that provided food for Native Americans and early settlers.

People can learn more about edible plants that can be found on Missouri’s prairies on May 25 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Tastes and Sights of Spring.” This free program will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie, a 3,350-acre prairie that lies in Cedar and St. Clair counties. The address of Wah’Kon-Tah is 3860 East 02 Road, El Dorado Springs. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200551

At this program, author Bo Brown will discuss how native grassland plants were traditionally used to provide sustainable food sources for Native Americans and early pioneers of this region. Brown, the author of the books “Foraging the Ozarks” and “Foraging Central Grasslands,” can answer people’s questions about edible plants and will also be available for a book signing. Program participants will get to sample some of the wild foods, too.

Also at this program, MDC biologists will have information on wildlife species that can be seen on a prairie and how some of the native plants found on Missouri’s prairies can add beauty and habitat value to your home. Participants in this program should bring a water bottle, snacks, sunscreen, hat, and appropriate footwear. They should also bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on for a portion of the program.

People can get more information about this program and directions to the prairie by emailing MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.