DOCUmation Acquires Locations of Epic Office Solutions
DOCUmation Expands Reach Through Regional Acquisition of Epic Office Solutions, Strengthening Statewide Presence
DOCUmation's efforts with Epic Office Solutions underscores our confidence in leading technology solutions. We're eager to leverage our combined strengths to better serve growing businesses.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, Texas – DOCUmation, Texas's largest privately-held technology solutions company, proudly announces a collaboration with Epic Office Solutions, acquiring their offices in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas Fort-Worth.
— Hunter Woolfolk, CEO
With more than 50-years of combined experience in office equipment, this regional effort strategically boosts DOCUmation's presence statewide, further establishing their presence as a managed service provider for Texas businesses.
CEO of DOCUmation, Hunter Woolfolk, commented on the announcement, stating, "I'm thrilled to share the partnership between two Texas-based enterprises. This represents shared values and a commitment to unparalleled service. DOCUmation's efforts with Epic Office Solutions underscores our confidence in leading technology solutions. We're eager to leverage our combined strengths to better serve growing businesses."
Both DOCUmation and Epic Office Solutions share a customer-centric approach and a commitment to serving businesses of all sizes with innovative solutions. Epic’s experience in servicing manufacturers such as Xerox, Epson, Kyocera, and Ricoh perfectly complements DOCUmation's existing portfolio, ensuring customers benefit from an expanded range of products and services.
This expansion represents a pivotal moment for Texas-based businesses, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the state's economy. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued dedication to delivering top-notch solutions and support.
For more information about DOCUmation please visit www.mation.com.
About DOCUmation:
DOCUmation is Texas' premier privately-held technology solutions company, offering a comprehensive suite of services including managed print services, document management, IT services, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, DOCUmation empowers businesses across Texas with cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to their needs.
