Honeywick Brings Online, Informational LGBTQIA+ Space to Life with the Launch of ‘Queer Kentucky’ Website
With an improved online presence, Queer Kentucky can now share its online storytelling platform with the queer community and beyond.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queer Kentucky, a diverse LGBTQIA+ run non-profit based in Louisville, Kentucky, is now one step closer to bringing queer narratives, news, and culture to the LGBTQIA+ community in Kentucky and beyond. With the help of local full-service creative agency Honeywick, they’ve launched a comprehensive online space to deliver media, workshop opportunities, and events to Kentucky residents. The new digital homebase also allows Queer Kentucky to offer a complete list of their internationally known digital and print publications, which can be purchased on the site.
Those who navigate the site will find a dedicated niche for topics that include:
-- Culture
-- Government and Politics
-- Health
-- Kentucky-centric News
-- Digital and Print Queer Kentucky Magazine Sales
-- Queer Kentucky Merchandise Sales
-- Available Workshops
-- About Queer Kentucky
-- Partnership Opportunities
-- Donation Opportunities
The new site features several storytelling genres from over 20 LGBTQIA+/BIPOC writers and storytellers. According to Queer Kentucky, “The interactions on the site by readers and writers alike orient the work toward those who are most silenced.”
CREATING LIFE-SAVING VISIBILITY IN KENTUCKY
Now equipped with a website to compile its collection of queer-written works, Queer Kentucky looks forward to offering a better way to support and uplift the local queer community, especially through the means of online and in-person activism. A dedicated platform facilitates their goal to “amplify LGBTQIA+ voices through various projects, from inception to continued support.”
The future goals of Queer Kentucky can be found on their Donations page. They outline several points of interest and prioritization and future topics to report on. If you are interested in subscribing to their emails to stay informed about news, events, workshops, and more, you can do so on the website.
ABOUT QUEER KENTUCKY
What was once a modest blog and Instagram page has now become one of Kentucky’s most impactful LGBTQ+ nonprofits and an internationally known digital and print publication. Through its storytelling approach, Queer Kentucky aspires to give visibility and celebrate the lives of LGBTQIA+ people in the great Bluegrass State and beyond. Besides sharing queer-cultivated news and media, Queer Kentucky actively works with organizations and businesses by hosting workshops to improve inclusivity efforts that benefit the well-being of employees.
ABOUT HONEYWICK
Honeywick is a full-service website development and digital marketing firm focused on helping small businesses, individuals, & nonprofits thrive through creative collaboration and expert solutions. The Honeywick team specializes in a range of online marketing strategies, including social media management, SEO optimization, Google advertising, email marketing, branding, and graphic design, as well as website design, development, hosting management, and custom software solutions for clients of all industries across Kentucky and the US.
Spencer Jenkins
Queer Kentucky
email us here