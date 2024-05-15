Enhanced Compound Microscopes Collection
Launch of the Amscope Latest Compound Microscopes CollectionIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amscope has expanded its line of compound microscopes, offering a selection that caters to diverse needs in scientific research, clinical analysis, and educational environments. The enhanced collection includes models designed for both novice and advanced users, featuring high-quality optical components, ergonomic designs, and user-friendly functionality.
The range of compound microscopes includes key features such as high magnification levels, durable mechanical stages, fine and coarse focus adjustments, and options for binocular and trinocular viewing heads. LED illumination is standard across this collection, providing clear, bright images while ensuring energy efficiency and long-lasting performance.
Digital enhancements are also a highlight, with several models equipped with integrated digital cameras and software compatibility for image analysis and sharing. This integration aids in documenting research findings and supports collaborative studies across various disciplines.
Educational institutions will find the selection includes microscopes that are both accessible for beginners and robust enough for advanced coursework. These units are designed to encourage exploration and learning, with features that support detailed observations in fields such as microbiology, histology, and botany.
TOP AMPSCOPE COMPOUND MICROSCOPES:
• Amscope B120C Binocular Compound Microscope - Amscope B120 Series Student & Professional LED Binocular Compound Microscopes 40X-2500X Magnification with Siedentopf Head, 3D Mechanical Stage. 40X to 2500X expanded magnification range using high-quality, color-coded objective lenses, and 10X and 25X eyepieces for six unique settings ideal for viewing cellular structures and microorganisms. An economical microscope for students and professionals, the B120 packs high-quality optics and refined mechanics into a compact form. The 120 series offers a compliment of optional accessories to expand the functionality, such as darkfield and phase-contrast kits. (https://amscope.com/collections/compound-microscopes/products/c-b120)
• Amscope M150C Monocular Compound Microscope - Amscope M150 Series Portable LED Monocular Student Compound Microscopes 40X-1000X Magnification. 40X to 1000X expanded magnification using three objective lenses and two eyepieces. Portable monocular microscope for students and enthusiasts. Plug it in or use batteries. It goes where you go. Features solid metal construction, high-quality optics, LED lighting, and a 360° rotatable head. Great for at-home learning. Ideal for students 10+. Add an optional digital-eyepiece camera, and you can stream microscopic images on popular video conferencing apps. (https://amscope.com/collections/compound-microscopes/products/m150c)
• Amscope B270-KT Binocular Compound Microscope - Amscope B270 Series Advanced Student & Professional Binocular Compound Microscopes 40X-1000X Magnification with one set of 50 pack blank slides, 100 pack cover slips and 25 transfer pipettes. 40X to 1000X magnification range using high-quality, color-coded objective lenses and 10X eyepieces for four unique settings. Ideal for viewing various specimens such as live cells, bacteria, and more! Siedentopf binocular head with a comfortable 30° incline, 360° rotation, and interpupillary and dioptric adjustments to suit any user.
Unique professional-grade microbe-resistant coating that is mold, mildew, and odor-resistant. Exciting new ergonomic design with taller frame and augmented base helps to reduce fatigue during long periods of use. Includes a newly designed handle to make carrying or moving the microscope easier. Includes a premium microscope cable lock with key for ultimate security and a bonus starter kit that include blank slides, cover slips and pipettes. (https://amscope.com/collections/compound-microscopes/products/c-b270)
• Amscope B490 Binocular Compound Microscope - Amscope B490 Series Professional Biological Binocular Compound Microscope 40X-1000X Magnification With 20W Halogen and 3D Mechanical Stage. A top choice for veterinarians, clinics, and classrooms, this microscope provides high quality optics and precision mechanics. Professional features include a Siedentopf binocular head for precise adjustments, a 2-layer mechanical stage with low-position controls, and coaxial coarse and fine focus for ergonomics and an efficient workflow. Halogen lighting reduces eye-strain for prolonged use. A large compliment of optional accessories are available for darkfield and phase-contrast. (https://amscope.com/collections/compound-microscopes/products/c-b490)
• Amscope T340-DK-LED LED Trinocular Compound Microscope - Amscope T340 Series Trinocular Darkfield Compound Microscopes w/ Optional Digital Camera 40X to 1000X achromatically-corrected magnification for studying a range of specimens including hair follicles, cells, and bacteria. A heavy-duty, ergonomic brightfield/darkfield microscope for students and professionals. Professional features include a Siedentopf trinocular head for precise adjustments, a 2-layer mechanical stage with low-position controls, and coaxial coarse and fine focus for ergonomics and an efficient workflow. Includes a dry darkfield condenser for darkfield observation which will provide contrast in otherwise indistinguishable objects by highlighting changes in refractive index. The trinocular photo port provides a dedicated mount for a camera. (https://amscope.com/collections/compound-microscopes/products/c-t340-dk-led)
In clinical settings, the compound microscopes are built to facilitate diagnostic procedures, with high-resolution objectives and reliable mechanical components that ensure precise sample analysis. The ease of operation combined with advanced imaging capabilities makes these microscopes a valuable tool for medical laboratories.
Overall, Amscope's updated collection of compound microscopes is designed to support a range of professional, educational, and research applications, providing reliable and efficient tools for every level of use.
