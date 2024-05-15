DBIA Applauds Inclusion of Progressive Design-Build Pilot Program in FAA Reauthorization Act
DBIA Provided Resources on PDB During Reauthorization Process
Including this PDB pilot program in the FAA Reauthorization marks a significant win for design-build, highlighting the value of collaborative project delivery methods.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) commends the U.S. Congress for passing the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act, which includes a pilot program for Progressive Design-Build (PDB). This provision, expected to be signed into law, marks a significant step forward for the design-build industry. DBIA extends its gratitude to Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) for his leadership in championing the inclusion of PDB in the FAA reauthorization.

In addition to supporting the inclusion of the PDB pilot program, DBIA provided valuable resources to Congress during the process, including the DBIA Progressive Design-Build Deeper Dive and Universal Best Practices.
"DBIA is committed to promoting the value of design-build project delivery and advocating for its effective integration at all government levels," said Louis Jenny, DBIA’s Vice President of Advocacy and Industry Engagement. "We're thrilled by the inclusion of the Progressive Design-Build pilot program in the FAA reauthorization package. This marks a significant win for design-build, highlighting the value of collaborative project delivery methods."
The FAA Reauthorization Act, which reauthorizes the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for the next five years, prioritizes investments in critical areas such as aviation safety, consumer protections, workforce growth, technology and innovation and the modernization of the national airspace system. The inclusion of the PDB pilot program in this legislation reflects a commitment to advancing innovative project delivery methods in the aviation sector.
Progressive Design-Build is a procurement method that promotes collaboration between designers and builders early in the project, leading to improved project outcomes and greater efficiency. PDB uses a multi-phase or progressive process that begins with a qualifications-based selection of a design-build team. The Owner then collaborates with the team in a series of phases to develop the project design and establish the contract price. This iterative approach allows the Owner to "progress" toward a final design and price with the team, providing greater flexibility and Owner input compared to traditional design-build. The inclusion of the PDB pilot program in the FAA reauthorization is expected to lead to more aviation projects adopting PDB, ultimately improving project efficiency and quality.
DBIA extends its sincere gratitude to Rep. Garamendi and the House and Senate Committee leadership –– Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) –– for their leadership and foresight in including the PDB pilot program in the FAA reauthorization package. Their support for this provision reflects a commitment to advancing modern project delivery methods that benefit the aviation industry and the nation as a whole.
