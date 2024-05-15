DBIA Applauds Inclusion of Progressive Design-Build Pilot Program in FAA Reauthorization Act

Design-Build Institute of America logo

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

DBIA Provided Resources on PDB During Reauthorization Process

Including this PDB pilot program in the FAA Reauthorization marks a significant win for design-build, highlighting the value of collaborative project delivery methods.”
— Louis Jenny, DBIA Vice President of Advocacy and Industry Engagement
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) commends the U.S. Congress for passing the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act, which includes a pilot program for Progressive Design-Build (PDB). This provision, expected to be signed into law, marks a significant step forward for the design-build industry. DBIA extends its gratitude to Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) for his leadership in championing the inclusion of PDB in the FAA reauthorization.

In addition to supporting the inclusion of the PDB pilot program, DBIA provided valuable resources to Congress during the process, including the DBIA Progressive Design-Build Deeper Dive and Universal Best Practices.

"DBIA is committed to promoting the value of design-build project delivery and advocating for its effective integration at all government levels," said Louis Jenny, DBIA’s Vice President of Advocacy and Industry Engagement. "We're thrilled by the inclusion of the Progressive Design-Build pilot program in the FAA reauthorization package. This marks a significant win for design-build, highlighting the value of collaborative project delivery methods."

The FAA Reauthorization Act, which reauthorizes the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for the next five years, prioritizes investments in critical areas such as aviation safety, consumer protections, workforce growth, technology and innovation and the modernization of the national airspace system. The inclusion of the PDB pilot program in this legislation reflects a commitment to advancing innovative project delivery methods in the aviation sector.

Progressive Design-Build is a procurement method that promotes collaboration between designers and builders early in the project, leading to improved project outcomes and greater efficiency. PDB uses a multi-phase or progressive process that begins with a qualifications-based selection of a design-build team. The Owner then collaborates with the team in a series of phases to develop the project design and establish the contract price. This iterative approach allows the Owner to "progress" toward a final design and price with the team, providing greater flexibility and Owner input compared to traditional design-build. The inclusion of the PDB pilot program in the FAA reauthorization is expected to lead to more aviation projects adopting PDB, ultimately improving project efficiency and quality.

DBIA extends its sincere gratitude to Rep. Garamendi and the House and Senate Committee leadership –– Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) –– for their leadership and foresight in including the PDB pilot program in the FAA reauthorization package. Their support for this provision reflects a commitment to advancing modern project delivery methods that benefit the aviation industry and the nation as a whole.

Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here

You just read:

DBIA Applauds Inclusion of Progressive Design-Build Pilot Program in FAA Reauthorization Act

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
Company/Organization
DBIA
1001 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 410
Washington, 20004
United States
+1 202-454-7531
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

https://dbia.org/

More From This Author
DBIA Applauds Inclusion of Progressive Design-Build Pilot Program in FAA Reauthorization Act
DBIA Receives Two Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards®
DBIA's Specialty Conferences Drive Design-Build Innovation in Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Sectors
View All Stories From This Author