HWC Welcomes Scott Wilkinson to Firm
A local transportation leader, Scott Wilkinson, recently joined HWC Engineering, an Indiana-based civil engineering firm.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Wilkinson joins HWC Engineering as its new Director of Transportation after previously serving as the Vice President of Transportation Services for one of the top five largest engineering firms in Indiana. In his new role, Scott will oversee the continuously growing transportation department at HWC.
“Scott brings a unique skillset and more than 17 years of experience across all aspects of project delivery, including funding, design, and construction layout, making him the perfect fit for the Director of Transportation position. I am confident he has leadership experience that will perfectly suit our talented transportation team. HWC is excited to see where the team takes our clients in the next several years,” said Terry Baker, HWC President.
During his time in his previous role, Scott was responsible for managing all operations of the transportation, traffic and pedestrian, and utility/railroad service departments, in addition to the internal and external operations necessary to the role. He has been a Staff Surveyor, a Design Engineer, and a Project Manager. Before moving to the Indianapolis area in 2016, Scott lived and worked in Chicago where he had the pleasure of working on the complex Wacker Drive project in the heart of downtown. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in six states: Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, and Michigan. He is a Purdue University alumnus and has been active in various American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) committees throughout his career.
HWC Engineering is a trusted partner and design firm that provides transportation, water, wastewater, stormwater, inspection, site engineering, survey, landscape architecture, economic development, and planning services for both the public and private sectors. Founded in 1989, HWC has been trusted by local communities for more than 30 years and supports clients from their seven offices in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, New Albany, Lafayette, Hammond, Muncie, and North Vernon. For additional information, please visit www.hwcengineering.com.
