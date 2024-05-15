Metavista3D to Showcase latest pseudo holographic 3D Display Technology at SID Display Week 2024 in San Jose
Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation in SID Display Week 2024 in San Jose, California, from May 14 - 16. (https://www.displayweek.org/).

The company will showcase its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality.
The company will showcase its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality.
SID Display Week is the premier international event for the electronic display industry, bringing together the brightest minds in the field of display technology. Metavista3D's presence at the event highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in the development of next-generation 3D displays.
"We are thrilled to participate in SID Display Week again this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the display industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with no additional memory requirements. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
After winning the BEST IN SHOW award at the SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 30th Annual Symposium and Exposition in Detroit last year, the interest in Metavista3D displays increased.
Be sure to visit Metavista3D at SID Display Week 2024 to get an up-close look at the company's innovative 3D display technology and learn more about its potential applications in various industries, including metaverse immersion, gaming, video conferencing, and automotive digital mirrors.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
