Brewster Announces $45k Grant for Plum Senior Center

Harrisburg, May 15, 2024 – Plum Senior Community Center will receive a $45,800 grant to help with improvements and renovations, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today. The grant is among 45 announced statewide after a competitive application process.

“For many older Pennsylvanians, the local senior center is the heart of social life and entertainment,” Brewster said. “Support for their meal and activity programs is contributing to a higher quality of life and better health.”

Brewster said the application from Plum Senior Community Center rose to the top of the applications received because of the hard work of local officials, led by Executive Director Karen Hochberg.

“These grants are very competitive so Karen and her staff must be congratulated for their hard work and success at bringing home this funding,” Brewster said.

The Shapiro Administration announced more than $2 million in grants statewide for senior centers. The funding is appropriated through the General Assembly and is paid for with proceeds from the state lottery.

There are 484 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide meals, transportation, education, counseling and exercise programs.