American Airlines adopts Airline Economics by Skailark

Skailark will provide American Airlines with granular data through its Airline Economics platform, a digital twin of the global aviation industry.MUNICH, GERMANY, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skailark, a Data as a Service company which provides its customers with granular, highly accurate cost and revenue data insights is excited to announce that American Airlines (AA) will adopt Airline Economics by Skailark.
Dr. Christian Soyk, CEO & Founder commented from the Aviation Festival in Miami:
"We are both thrilled and proud to be announcing American Airlines as our new client. We are looking forward to supporting American with our digital twin, providing the most accurate cost and revenue data in the airline industry through our bottom-up modeling approach."
Skailark will provide American Airlines with Skailark Airline Economics to support its decisions across the entire value chain. Airline Economics will enable American Airlines to include unparalleled market and competitor insights into their decision-making, further strengthening their market leading position. Securing this long-term contract with American adds further validation of the use cases, data, and digital twin approach that Skailark brings to the industry.
Airline Economics uses proprietary advanced machine learning models (ML) to generate relevant cost and revenue data by route, O&D or aircraft type. Cost data can be adjusted by sector length for example to ensure comparability with other operators.
Recently added to the 2024 Startup Universe compiled by Amadeus, Skailark is empowering the world of aviation with unparalleled data insights, providing a digital twin (data image) of the global aviation industry. Emissions, cost, revenue and other key drivers of all flights of the largest >350 airlines worldwide are modelled. Our cloud-based interface allows unparalleled competitive insights and dynamic modelling capabilities. All for best-informed decision-making on strategy, sustainability, transformation, M&A, fleet, network and aviation policy. Our highly accurate data has already been used by the strongest brands in aviation, consulting, media publishers, and the financial services industry.
