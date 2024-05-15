AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

DIRECTOR – CSM BENNIE G. ADKINS STATE VETERANS HOME

INFORMATION SHEET

BASIC ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT: An applicant must have a working knowledge of skilled nursing care administration and all state and federal regulations that govern them. He or she must be able to effectively meet and communicate with the public.

This is responsible administrative work in the management of a state facility for the care of physically disabled veterans. Honorably discharged veterans will receive credit for veteran’s preference.

JOB LOCATION: CSM Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, 552 Veterans Parkway, Enterprise, AL 36330

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED:

Monitor daily operations of the home to ensure compliance with contractual agreement as well as Federal and State regulations.

Account for and maintain records of all state property in the facility.

Attend and participate in routine and special called committee meetings pertaining to resident care.

Supervise and conduct performance appraisal of Administrative Support Assistant (merit system guidelines)

Coordinate filing of claims for veterans with the Veterans Service Officer to ensure allowable benefits are considered and assist with annual reporting to maintain benefits as needed.

Serve as Chairman of the Admissions Committee.

Prepare budget estimates/financial plans for incorporation in the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Budget/Financial Plan.

Coordinate equipment purchases and repairs by obtaining competitive quotes and submitting for approval. Also assist in writing specifications for items publicly bid by Purchasing.

Prepare statistical and financial studies and reports on funding requirements.

Advise the Executive Director on the technical administrative aspects of the operation of the home to include, but not limited to resident care and treatment, funding and material utilization/requirements and records management.

Assist in writing an emergency/disaster plan in coordination with the local civil defense/emergency management agencies, law enforcement agencies and the VA Medical Centers.

Assist in writing Rules and Regulations of the Home to include the Residents’ Rights.

Provide written quarterly and annual reports to State Veterans Homes Executive Director which will be incorporated in reports to the Board of Veterans Affairs and the agency’s Annual Report.

Attend Veterans Homes Committee Meetings and provide verbal report to the members.

ASSIST IN FORMULATING:

Inspection reports that will facilitate monitoring of all phases of the operation of the Home to assure compliance with the contract.

A procedure to process a request for payment through the State Department of Veterans Affairs to the Central Office, Veterans Administration, Washington, D. C., for payment of the daily Per Diem authorized by Section 1741, Title 38, U. S. C.

An admission procedure that ensures all documentation is received that meets all Federal guidelines for receipt of Per Diem payments from the Veterans Administration.

An internal Quality Assurance Program including procedures for resolving concerns identified by residents, families, physicians or others involved in referral and/or patient care.

A volunteer program.

Articles for local media and the Quarterly Newsletter which are coordinated through the Public Affairs Officer

THE FOLLOWING SKILLS AND ABILITIES WILL BE HELPFUL:

Knowledge of federal and state laws, regulations and procedures pertaining to the licensing and certification of nursing homes and related facilities.

Knowledge of principles and practices of nursing home administration.

Knowledge of methods and procedures used in conducting surveys of nursing facilities and of interpreting and evaluating data obtained from such surveys.

Knowledge of the socio-economic problems of the aged and the resources available to resolve these problems.

Working knowledge of nursing procedures used in skilled care nursing facilities.

Ability to analyze and evaluate compliance reports and other data relative to nursing facilities and to make appropriate recommendations.

Ability to work effectively with Contract Departmental Divisional Staff and with Nursing Staff.

Ability to communicate effectively and to prepare reports, both written and oral.

Be able to read, write and speak the English Language.

Be able to move intermittently throughout the day.

Be able to cope with mental and emotional stress.

Must function independently, have flexibility, personal integrity, and work harmoniously with professional/nonprofessional personnel.

Must have valid driver’s license.

Must be willing to work beyond normal hours when necessary.

Knowledge of Health Services Management, Nursing Home Management and/or Hospital Administration and Practice, contractual and Accounting Fundamentals will be helpful.

EDUCATION: Undergraduate academic specialization in health administration, business administration, human resources management, social science, public health, liberal arts or other related fields. A nursing home administrator license is preferred.

EXPERIENCE: A minimum of 2 years experience in health services management is desired. Examples of that experience includes planning, organizing, or directing such health services management activities as medical logistics, medical facilities management, food service, laundry, records management, and funds management.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

To apply, complete the Director position application and return to the address as indicated. All applications must be returned by May 31, 2024. Application will be emailed upon expression of interest in position or by downloading from our website: www.va.alabama.gov

Attach a copy of a complete up-to-date resume’ that includes past performance pertaining to Health Care positions. In addition, submit a copy of any applicable college or university diploma(s) and pertinent licenses. Veterans, submit a copy of all DD214’s or its equivalent.

Click here to download an application