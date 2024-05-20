Sun Will Follow Released, Artist Dave Schoepke
Artist Dave Schoepke has released the third installment of advanced percussive based melodic music.
Each piece explores its own set of ideas and themes, developing and building a sound world while providing both continuity and diversity. Modern Drummer”MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Will Follow was officially released March 4 from Artist Dave Schoepke. This is his third album of percussion based music but it is now supported by analog synthesizer melodies. Schoepke’s releases have further expanded his development and creative flow that has ultimately evolved to the “sonic snapshot” that is Sun Will Follow. The use of analog synthesizer's in particular the Soma Synths Lyra 8 augments the pieces while still allowing the drums to be the center of attention.
— Martin Patmos
Part of this evolution was the decision to have the release available on vinyl. This stunning piece of music and art is packaged as a gatefold jacket with artist Deborah Sheedy who is known for her artwork with the band Tool. The artwork that was created is a dynamic visual landscape that mirrors the sonic elements of this album.
Prior critically acclaimed releases Drums On Low and Tessellated Resonance have been met with many industry acclaimed writers and has been featured in Recording Magazine. Current tracks like CloudCutter and ThoughtSpoken, are excellent representations of creative movements, auspicious sounds, and space
culminating to create Sun Will Follow.
You can order the new release, Sun Will Follow by Dave Schoepke, at the following links. Digital - daveschoepkedrummer Vinyl – SWF Record
Other places you can hear Dave Schoepke is his work with Jethro Tull guitarist, Martin Barre, singer song writer Willy Porter and Americana group Sundown 47 on tour opening select dates with Zach Bryan.
