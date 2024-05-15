State Opioid Response (SOR)/Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) Technical Assistance
Short Title:
SOR/TOR TA
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: TI-24-012
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to advance the provision of trauma-informed, culturally relevant, and evidence-based substance use-related approaches and interventions across the country and across the lifespan to reduce the impacts of opioid and stimulant misuse and use disorders on individuals, families, and communities.
Eligibility
Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $18,500,000
Anticipated Number of Awards: One (1)
Anticipated Award Amount: $18,500,000
Length of Project: Up to 3 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $18,500,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.