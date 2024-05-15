Submit Release
Four Washington Educators Are Finalists for Presidential STEM Teaching Award

Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) is nation's highest honor for K–12 math and science teachers

OLYMPIA, WA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) recognizes educators for their deep knowledge of the subjects they teach and their ability to enable student success. The PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for K–12 math and science teachers.

This year, four Washington educators have been selected as finalists for the award. The state-level finalists are:
- Kim Newton, a third grade teacher at Grant Elementary School in Spokane Public Schools

- Jenna Samora, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) teacher at Fairhaven Middle School in Bellingham Public Schools

- Renae Skar, a fourth grade teacher at Hockinson Heights Elementary School in the Hockinson School District

- Jennie Warmouth, PhD, a second grade teacher at Spruce Elementary School in the Edmonds School District

“I am so proud of these remarkable educators,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Every day, they turn their classrooms into inviting, exciting learning environments where students engage with the math and science concepts that help them understand the world around them. These educators use innovative approaches to connect their students with their communities, helping to solve real-world problems. Their efforts are supporting students to become our future leaders.”

Finalists are selected by a statewide selection committee that includes classroom teachers, school district staff, subject matter experts, and other education stakeholders. After being selected as state-level finalists, the national PAEMST committee will choose national awardees based on mastery of content, effective instructional approaches that support student learning, effective use of student assessment to guide learning, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership and equity in education inside and outside of the classroom.

National awardees will be announced by the National Science Foundation and the White House at a later time. Those selected as national awardees will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences, receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and accept a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The President may recognize up to 108 teachers each year. Since the PAEMST program was first established by Congress in 1983, more than 80 Washington educators have earned the honor.

