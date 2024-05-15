Inevitable Tech Inc. to Liquidate Robotic Agricultural Facility in Lockhart TX
LocalAuctions.com to Host an Online Liquidation Auction of Inevitable Tech Inc. Facility Now Through 5/16/24.
This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is in the robotics or farming industries to buy this state of the art equipment at a huge discount”LOCKHART, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inevitable Tech Inc., a pioneering force in robotic agriculture, has initiated a complete liquidation of its assets, featuring advanced robotic systems and industrial farming equipment. This online auction has a range of high-tech machinery pivotal to modern farming, including the Fanuc M20iB/25C Robotic Arm, Inevitable Tech Grover Crop-Assisting Mobile Robot, and several other high-value items. The auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire top-tier agricultural technology at significant discounts.
Inevitable Tech is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike the chance to purchase the remaining inventory and fixtures from their Lockhart TX facility. An online liquidation auction is taking place now on LocalAuctions.com to sell the entire contents of this state of the art facility. The public is invited to place bids on any of the assets onsite including robotic farming machines, racks, fixtures, supplies and much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is in the robotics or farming industries to buy this state of the art equipment at a huge discount” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration to participate in the sale is free. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Wednesday 5/22/24.
Bidding is taking place now through Thursday May 16th at 1pm CST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Thursday 5/16/23 from 9am to 1pm. Inevitable Tech Inc. is located at 1205 Reed Dr., Lockhart, TX 78644. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Friday 5/17/24 and Monday 5/20/24 through Wednesday 5/22/24 from 9am to 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit LocalAuctions.com.
