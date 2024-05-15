NUSACC Receives Top Export Award from U.S. President
NUSACC, America’s Top Commercial Gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Receives U.S. President’s “E Star Award” for Exporting Excellence
NUSACC’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arab Chamber of Commerce is the Only Entity of its Kind to Receive the E Star Award Since the Award’s Creation 55 Years Ago.
— U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
The National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC), America's top commercial gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today received the 2024 E Star Award for Export Service, conferred by the President of the United States. This is the top honor that a U.S. entity may receive for supporting America’s exports, and NUSACC is the only Chamber of its kind to receive this award since it was created 55 years ago.
The award coincides with NUSACC’s 50th anniversary activities. “For over five decades, NUSACC has served as a two-way commercial bridge between American exporters and investors and their counterparts in the Arab world,” said David Hamod, NUSACC’s President & CEO. “I humbly accept this award today on behalf of our Chamber’s 50,000 stakeholders and partners, who have played an instrumental role in our success.”
When NUSACC received the President’s E Award in 2016, this was a “first.” Now, as a recipient of the E Star Award, NUSACC has achieved another “first” as the only Chamber of its kind in the United States to be recognized twice for its superior service to the U.S. business community.
The Honorable Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, noted, “NUSACC’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.” She also said, “The E Awards Committee recognizes NUSACC’s development of innovative digital certification programs to support exporters . . . [and] the organization’s support of trade missions, both inbound and outbound, was also notable.”
In recent months, NUSACC has launched a digital, blockchain-based certification platform that expedites commercial documentation. This is the only platform of its kind in the United States, and it is already making a major difference for U.S. exporters. (A short video about this digital certification platform may be found https://youtu.be/pGL8MCjXR68?si=Mrvi2Zv9ib4-GbF0.)
At the award ceremony, NUSACC was singled out for its leadership. “An E Star winner that provides valuable services to exporters, and one of my great friends, is the National U.S. - Arab Chamber of Commerce. Led by David Hamod, the Chamber helps connect U.S. companies to the Arab world. During the last four years, NUSACC has worked to increase access to opportunities through e-documentation services, trade missions, roundtables, and networking opportunities, including their annual Iftar dinner. Congratulations, NUSACC!”
The Chamber, established over 50 years ago, is America’s longest serving organization dedicated to strengthening U.S. – Arab commercial relations. NUSACC is the only business entity in the United States that is officially recognized and authorized by the Arab League and the Union of Arab Chambers. With hundreds of partners across the USA and throughout the Arab world, NUSACC is widely regarded as the voice of American business in the MENA region.
One of these partners is the U.S. Commercial Service - Virginia and Washington DC, which nominated NUSACC for the E Star Award. “Our Chamber is very proud of its close relationship with this U.S. Export Assistance Center (USEAC),” said NUSACC’s David Hamod. “Working together, this win/win, public-private partnership will continue to benefit America’s exporters and workers.”
To read the full report, please click here.
اضغط هنا للغة العربية
Cliquez ici pour le français
