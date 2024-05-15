DICE Dental Offers High-Quality, Affordable Dental Implants in Bethlehem
Dental implants in Bethlehem are available for only $1,250.
At DICE Dental, we ensure our patients experience a seamless dental implant process, from the initial consultation through to post-surgical care.”BETHLEHEM, PA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, a cosmetic dentist in Bethlehem Township, offers affordable dental implants to patients throughout the Lehigh Valley. Recognized for their long-term benefits like improved oral health and personal confidence, dental implants are a leading solution for replacing missing teeth.
Dr. Damien Ren, dentist at DICE Dental in Bethlehem, emphasizes the practice's commitment to affordable, quality care: "At DICE Dental, we ensure our patients experience a seamless dental implant process, from the initial consultation through to post-surgical care. We also provide additional treatments to enhance the success rates of our procedures."
The dental implant process at DICE Dental typically spans about six months. It begins with the surgical insertion of a screw into the jawbone, serving as a replacement for the missing tooth root. This is followed by the jawbone integrating with the implant. Afterward, patients receive an abutment and a custom crown designed to replicate the natural look and feel of their original teeth. With the crown in place, the dental implant restores the appearance of the patient’s smile to its natural state.
With diligent oral hygiene, including regular brushing and flossing, a dental implant from DICE Dental can last between 15 to 20 years. The practice starts the pricing for dental implants at $1,250, making this critical dental service more accessible to the community. DICE Dental also offers additional dental procedures such as crowns and extractions to get patients out of pain and back to smiling.
To learn more about dental implants in Bethlehem and to schedule an appointment, visit: https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice's goal is to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dental implants, crowns, and extractions to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
