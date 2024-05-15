New Documentary on Noise and Health To Screen at the Vermont Film And Folklore Festival

Movie Poster for The Quietest Year

The Quietest Year, a groundbreaking new documentary about noise and health, to screen at the Vermont Film and Folklore Festival May 24th in Manchester, Vermont

The Quietest Year is above all a wake-up call, a human film attentive to the issues of its time.” — Mehdi Balamissa, Film Fest Report

MANCHESTER, VERMONT, USA, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Documentary On Noise Pollution In Vermont To Screen At The Vermont Film And Folklore Festival A Vermont-made film, THE QUIETEST YEAR , exploring noise pollution and its harm to health, will be showcased at the inaugural Vermont Film and Folklore Festival. The feature-length documentary will be screened on Friday, May 24th at 2pm at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, followed by a Q&A session with Vermont-based director, Karen Akins."The Quietest Year is above all a wake-up call,” according to Film Fest Report , in its review of the film at its recent premiere at the Made Here Film Festival in Burlington. The thought-provoking film explores the harmful effects of various poorly controlled noise sources, including transportation noise, gunfire, gas-powered leaf blowers, and neighbor noise, in addition to addressing the controversy surrounding the F-35 fighter jet basing at the Burlington airport. Featuring stories from both Vermont residents and leading experts in noise and health research, the film aims to raise awareness and spark societal change.Director Karen Akins is honored to participate in the inaugural Vermont Film and Folklore Festival, founded by movie industry veterans Tim Rhys and Karol Martesko-Fenster. At the festival, Akins hopes to begin a conversation about reclaiming control over our acoustic environment. As part of the film’s statewide screening tour, she will be asking audiences to consider "How noisy do we want Vermont to be?" and hopes the film will inspire needed action to preserve the state's renowned tranquility and quality of life.Tickets to the film festival are on sale now at the festival’s website, https://www.vermontfilmandfolklorefestival.com/ For Further Information Contact:Karen Akins, Director/Producer of The Quietest Year802-793-1481thequietestyeardoc@gmail.com (mailto:thequietestyeardoc@gmail.com)Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/_ZKtrN2Zp48?si=6OdV_ljdunJlAIDU Downloadable Digital Media Kit: http://thequietestyear.com/press ###

