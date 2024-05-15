Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,782 in the last 365 days.

New Documentary on Noise and Health To Screen at the Vermont Film And Folklore Festival

American Gothic couple holding their ears in front of farmhouse in mountains of Vermont

Movie Poster for The Quietest Year

The Quietest Year, a groundbreaking new documentary about noise and health, to screen at the Vermont Film and Folklore Festival May 24th in Manchester, Vermont

The Quietest Year is above all a wake-up call, a human film attentive to the issues of its time.”
— Mehdi Balamissa, Film Fest Report
MANCHESTER, VERMONT, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Documentary On Noise Pollution In Vermont To Screen At The Vermont Film And Folklore Festival

A Vermont-made film, THE QUIETEST YEAR, exploring noise pollution and its harm to health, will be showcased at the inaugural Vermont Film and Folklore Festival. The feature-length documentary will be screened on Friday, May 24th at 2pm at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, followed by a Q&A session with Vermont-based director, Karen Akins.

"The Quietest Year is above all a wake-up call,” according to Film Fest Report, in its review of the film at its recent premiere at the Made Here Film Festival in Burlington. The thought-provoking film explores the harmful effects of various poorly controlled noise sources, including transportation noise, gunfire, gas-powered leaf blowers, and neighbor noise, in addition to addressing the controversy surrounding the F-35 fighter jet basing at the Burlington airport. Featuring stories from both Vermont residents and leading experts in noise and health research, the film aims to raise awareness and spark societal change.

Director Karen Akins is honored to participate in the inaugural Vermont Film and Folklore Festival, founded by movie industry veterans Tim Rhys and Karol Martesko-Fenster. At the festival, Akins hopes to begin a conversation about reclaiming control over our acoustic environment. As part of the film’s statewide screening tour, she will be asking audiences to consider "How noisy do we want Vermont to be?" and hopes the film will inspire needed action to preserve the state's renowned tranquility and quality of life.

Tickets to the film festival are on sale now at the festival’s website, https://www.vermontfilmandfolklorefestival.com/.

For Further Information Contact:

Karen Akins, Director/Producer of The Quietest Year
802-793-1481
thequietestyeardoc@gmail.com (mailto:thequietestyeardoc@gmail.com)
www.thequietestyear.com

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/_ZKtrN2Zp48?si=6OdV_ljdunJlAIDU
Downloadable Digital Media Kit: http://thequietestyear.com/press

###

Karen Akins
Brave Little Films
+1 802-793-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Official Trailer: The Quietest Year

You just read:

New Documentary on Noise and Health To Screen at the Vermont Film And Folklore Festival

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more