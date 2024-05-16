TRIPLE BILL ROCK SHOW JUNE 29th @ THE BURREN
June 29th at Somerville's The Burren brings together diverse elements of the Boston Scene and beyond
Boston Rock Scene OGs and newbies
This will be an epic concert experience for all ages - a fine blend of OG Boston Rock and Roots...”SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, US, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 29th, one of Boston’s most beloved music venues, Somerville’s The Burren, will host an epic triple bill of rock music veterans both local and from afar.
— Arthur Finecastle, Divinerum Music Group
Doors are at 6PM , and first up is the Satch Kerans Band, a Boston-based outfit with a history in the local rock scene going back over 30 years and an impressive record of shows, collaborations and recordings, including several critically-acclaimed releases and some early co-bills with Little Steven, NRBQ and Roy Orbison.
Hummingbird Syndicate will follow at 7, led by songwriting duo Lynn Shipley and Jon Macey, two of Boston’s finest power pop songwriters known especially for their tight harmonies.
And at 8PM a relatively new face in the Boston music scene – Nashville-based roots-rocker Mike Younger, makes his way onto The Burren’s stage for the first time with a backing band of local session players. Younger has been a relentless touring juggernaut since recovering and releasing his current album Burning The Bigtop Down , which features Levon Helm and other giants of the rock era.
Saturday June 29th Doors@6 PM Show starts 6:15
$15 Advance (24HourMusic.com) $20 at the Door
All Ages/Family Friendly
The Burren 247 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144
We Want Love - Hummingbird Syndicate