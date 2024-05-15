DED Announces Notice of Funding Opportunity for Rural Community Recovery Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will begin accepting applications for funding under the Rural Community Recovery Program (RCRP) on Monday, May 20, 2024. The application cycle will open on Monday, May 20, 2024 and will close on Friday, July 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM (Central). A Letter of Intent is required for the application to be considered for funding.

The Rural Community Recovery Program is a one-time, $10 million program funded in 2023 by LB1412 using Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

All RCRP funds distributed must be awarded to eligible applicants with projects located in disproportionately impacted rural communities.

Eligible Applicants

The Rural Community Recovery Program provides subaward funding to eligible political subdivisions, including villages, cities, counties, school districts, public power districts, community colleges, natural resource districts, and all other units of local government, for the rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of vacant or abandoned property.

Projects must be located in any of 41 disproportionately impacted rural communities, listed below:

Arthur County Deuel County Hooker County Phelps County Boone County Dixon County Howard County Polk County Box Butte County Dundy County Jefferson County Red Willow County Boyd County Franklin County Kimball County Richardson County Brown County Frontier County Lincoln County Scotts Bluff County Butler County Gage County Logan County Sherman County Cherry County Garden County Merrick County Valley County Cheyenne County Greeley County Morrill County Wayne County Custer County Harlan County Nemaha County Webster County Dakota County Holt County Pawnee County Wheeler County Dawes County

Project Activities

Eligible applicants may propose projects for the following project activities:

Installation of Public Features : Projects that install neighborhood features for public use; increase access to healthy foods; conduct neighborhood cleanup or revitalize public spaces; will improve residents’ physical and mental well-being; promote healthier living environments by allowing for safe and accessible recreation; encourage investment in the neighborhood; increase community engagement; and may provide access to fresh, healthy food. Examples include public parks, playgrounds, community gardens, green spaces, or other similar publicly available amenities.

Site Development for Affordable Housing : Projects that intend to conduct pre-development activities for current or future affordable housing; will mitigate blight of vacant, abandoned, or deteriorated (VAD) properties in the neighborhood; invest in safe, quality housing in the community; and build momentum for future development of affordable housing units in the community. For the purpose of this program, “affordable housing” is not specifically defined; required rent and income limits for the other funding source(s) will apply to the housing units.

Upcoming Program Dates

Program requirements and more information about the Rural Community Recovery Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/rcrp/.

For additional information, contact Brittany Piper, Housing Specialist, at 402-310-4782 or brittany.piper@nebraska.gov.