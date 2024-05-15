Exeter Smiles Offers Invisalign Aligners in Reading

Invisalign from Exeter Smiles offers a discreet way for patients to straighten teeth.

READING, PA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles is pleased to announce the availability of Invisalign aligners in Reading, providing a modern solution for those seeking a discreet and convenient way to straighten their teeth. Specializing in cutting-edge orthodontic solutions, Exeter Smiles is dedicated to delivering effective treatments tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Invisalign aligners are celebrated for their virtually invisible appearance, offering an aesthetic advantage over traditional braces. These custom-made aligners are not only removable, making daily activities such as eating and oral hygiene easier, but they also provide comfort with their smooth, plastic design that fits snugly over the teeth.

Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles, shares his thoughts: "Invisalign technology has revolutionized orthodontic treatment, allowing us to perfect smiles without the visible brackets and wires associated with traditional braces. Our patients appreciate the subtlety of Invisalign aligners, which integrate seamlessly into their busy lifestyles without sacrificing effectiveness."

In addition, Exeter Smiles provides braces in Reading for a comprehensive fee of $3,995, which includes all necessary components such as x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and even emergency visits. This transparent pricing model ensures that high-quality orthodontic care is accessible and affordable.

To learn more about braces or Invisalign aligners or to book an appointment at Exeter Smiles in Reading, please visit https://exeter-smiles.com/reading-office/. New patients are always welcome.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.