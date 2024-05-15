RouteGenie Wins the Spring 2024 Top Performer Award in Best NEMT Software Category from SourceForge
RouteGenie is proud to announce its recognition as a Spring 2024 Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.BUFFALO, NY, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteGenie, a leading provider of the best NEMT software solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2024 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews, placing them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2024 Top Performers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “RouteGenie has shown that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”
To win the Spring 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge. This achievement underscores the exceptional quality that RouteGenie consistently delivers to its customers.
“At RouteGenie, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award. We strive to provide the best NEMT software, and we’re thrilled to see our users rewarding us with positive reviews. Being valued by our customers and recognized by SourceForge is a true honor,” said Yurii Martynov, Marketing Director at RouteGenie.
About RouteGenie
RouteGenie is a pioneering software company dedicated to revolutionizing the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry. Our cutting-edge platform streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and ensures high-quality service for NEMT providers. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, RouteGenie empowers businesses to deliver reliable and cost-effective transportation solutions.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
