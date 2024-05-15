Explore the ICCROM Register of Heritage Samples Archives!

We are pleased to announce the launch of the ICCROM Register of Heritage Samples Archives!

Conceived within the framework of the ICCROM Heritage Samples Archives Initiative (HSAI), which involves more than 25 partner institutions, the Register enables users to find information about sample archives and reference collections from all over the world. We aim to establish an open-access information point for users to share, consult and study these valuable resources. The Register intends to raise awareness and increase visibility about the existence of these types of archives as important knowledge assets for scientific research.

The Register provides descriptive information about each archive, along with details of the custodian organizations responsible for their maintenance. Currently, it features sample archives from ICCROM Archives and other institutions such as the Getty Conservation Institute (GCI), Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España (IPCE), Lens Media Lab of Yale University, Opificio delle Pietre Dure (OPD), Library of Congress (LC), Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage (KIK-IRPA), and the University of Applied Arts and Sciences of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI), among others.

We extend the invitation to all entities or individuals responsible for the care of heritage sample archives or reference collections to register them with us, completely free of charge here (Please, go to the ‘Participate’ Section).

If you have a sample archive, we encourage you to add it

By participating in the Register, you can help preserve and enhance the use of these under-recognized heritage archives.