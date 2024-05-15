Hudson Hi-Fi, Leading Vinyl Audio Brand, Acquired In A Deal Facilitated By Website Closers
The acquisition, facilitated by leading business brokerage Website Closers, heralds a new era of growth for Hudson Hi-Fi under the stewardship of Adnomix Inc.
We are thrilled to join forces with Adnomix Inc., a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we look forward to reaching new heights of success!”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson Hi-Fi, a premier eCommerce brand specializing in high-fidelity audio accessories and unique vinyl display solutions, has announced its acquisition by Adnomix Inc., marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the vinyl audio niche. The acquisition, facilitated by leading business brokerage Website Closers, heralds a new era of growth and innovation for Hudson Hi-Fi under the stewardship of Adnomix Inc.
— Ely Liberov, founder of Hudson Hi-Fi
Founded seven years ago, Hudson Hi-Fi quickly rose to prominence as a trusted provider of precision-made audio accessories tailored for audiophiles and vinyl enthusiasts worldwide. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and affordable pricing, the brand has cultivated a loyal following and established itself as a market leader in the rapidly expanding vinyl audio segment.
"At Hudson Hi-Fi, our mission has always been to elevate the listening experience for music enthusiasts by delivering exceptional audio accessories and display solutions," said Ely Liberov, founder of Hudson Hi-Fi. "We are thrilled to join forces with Adnomix Inc., a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we look forward to reaching new heights of success and continuing to inspire passion for music among our valued customers."
Andrew Castaldy, the experienced broker from the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers who helped close the deal, also expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "The acquisition of Hudson Hi-Fi. represents a strategic move to further solidify the brand's position in the vinyl audio market. With Adnomix's experience, resources, and expertise, Hudson Hi-Fi is poised for accelerated growth and continued excellence in delivering premium audio solutions."
Under the new ownership of Adnomix Inc., Hudson Hi-Fi remains dedicated to its founding principles of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The acquisition sets the stage for an exciting chapter of expansion and advancement, reaffirming Hudson Hi-Fi's commitment to enhancing the listening experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
