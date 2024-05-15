African American Cultural Center Opens in Olean

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean. The renovation of a historic house at 214 North Barry Street provided a permanent home for the non-for-profit as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The organization’s mission is to value, promote and integrate the rich and diverse Black history and culture of Western New York and the Southern Tier Region of New York State through the celebration of the talents, lives, and history of the African Americans in the region.

“The completion of this Center adds another important institution to our roster of landmarks that teach, preserve, and celebrate Black history in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the state’s support, the African American Center for Cultural Development is opening its doors in Olean under the strong leadership of Della Moore and will help to share the stories of Black New Yorkers’ contributions to this region and to our state with residents and visitors for years to come.”

Founded in 2010, by activist and community leader Della Moore, the African American Center for Cultural Development has evolved from the common dream of five individuals to promote the history of African Americans in Olean and the Western New York and Southern Tier regions. In 2022, after years of being housed in temporary quarters, a local business donated a two-story, 2,850 square-foot house that was built in 1891 to be used as a permanent home for the center.

African American Center for Cultural Development Director Della Moore said, "I am beyond excited that God has led us this far. Thanks to all our supporters for your sweat, time, and funds. We could not have reached this exciting day without help from everyone who pitched in and got involved. This African American Center belongs to all of us. So far, we have been able to finish and open the first floor. I know you all will be proud. God bless you all.”

The restoration of the building included the addition of a new HVAC system, a new elevator, installation of a new commercial kitchen and installation of a new bathroom. Modifications to the building were also undertaken to make it handicap accessible, with all surfaces newly painted, new floors installed, and new museum exhibits purchased and installed.

Through photographs, displays, books and the spoken memories of the people who grew up in and around the area, the center strives to tell the story of the past, while also preserving the heritage for future generations. Visitors will enjoy a wealth of culture at the center with built-in capacity for several computer stations, a movie screen, and sound systems to accommodate meetings, shows, educational presentations, and various organizational events. The center also houses a museum of African American culture at the new location.

The City of Olean was named a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) round 2 winner in August 2017. The African American Center Project received $225,000 from the DRI, as well as many gifts from supportive donors.

In addition to the African American Center for Cultural Development project, the City of Olean received $5.45 million through the DRI for five public works projects including the North Union Streetscape Improvements and improvements to South Union Street, West State Street, East State Street and Oak Hill Park. Other projects that were awarded DRI funding include the Old Library Restaurant & Inn, Four Mile Brewing, and the renovation of historic row buildings at 319 and 321 N. Union Street. A downtown revitalization and rehabilitation fund was also established to encourage and support investment in downtown properties.

The center’s opening builds upon and extends the work of the 400 Years of African American History Commission, launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 to amplify and celebrate the wide-ranging contributions, achievement and contributions of African American and Black New Yorkers.

Empire State Development President CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are creating more vibrant city centers throughout the state. The African American Center plays an important role in preserving the cultural heritage of the region, while also adding to the rebirth of downtown Olean.”

Acting New York Secretary of State Brendan C. Hughes said, “The opening of the African American Center for Cultural Development marks yet another milestone in the City of Olean’s transformation through the State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This project combined two community benefits into one by renovating the oldest building in downtown Olean to create a new space for residents to celebrate and learn about the region’s rich Black history and culture. The Department of State is glad to have helped give this significant cultural institution a permanent home, and we look forward to seeing its positive impact far into the future.”

State Senator George M. Borrello said, “The grand opening of the African American Center for Cultural Development is truly a cause for celebration. This moment represents the culmination of a vision pursued with passion and dedication by founder Della Moore and the establishment of an educational resource that will ensure the contributions of African Americans in the region are known and celebrated for generations to come. The DRI funding that helped make this possible, as well as numerous private donations, are a reflection of the wide support and enthusiasm that have accompanied the development of this project. My sincerest thanks go out to the partners at Empire State Development, the City of Olean, and all the individuals and businesses who made this achievement possible. I look forward to more successes in the years ahead.”

Assemblymember Joseph M. Giglio said, “This is a wonderful day not only for Olean, but for our entire state. Today’s ribbon cutting and grand opening for the African American Center for Cultural Development is the direct result of the faith, patience and persistence of Della Moore. For more than 10 years, Della has overcome every obstacle to make sure the history of African Americans in our region will be preserved and shared for generations to come. Thank you to all the volunteers and donors who contributed to the African American Center for Cultural Development and thank you to Empire State Development for recognizing the importance of this project and for investing in our community.”

City of Olean Mayor William Aiello said, “The City of Olean is thrilled that African American Center for Cultural Development has a permanent home in our downtown and is pleased that it received funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Center has become a mainstay in our community and Della Moore has worked tirelessly to promote the rich local and national history of African Americans. Her optimism and enthusiasm, traits that she passes on to whomever she meets, has fueled this dream, made it a reality and Olean’s downtown district will reap the benefits of hosting this unique cultural and educational institution.”

Executive Director of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Kirk Windus said, “At CRCF, we had the pleasure of supporting the African American Center for Cultural Development in bringing this project to fruition. It was valuable work that aligns with our mission, which is to enhance lives through philanthropy, as we know the AACCD will enrich the lives of those in our community by celebrating the heritage and culture of the African American community both nationally and locally. We look forward to the work that the AACCD will do to celebrate stories and a history that deserve to be celebrated.”

More information about the African American Center for Cultural Development can be found online.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

In the first seven years of the program, the state committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. More information on the DRI is available.