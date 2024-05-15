Biometric Fingerprint Secured Digital Money Payments Card
World First Biometric Fingerprint Activated Digital Money Card For Making In-Store Payments - Designed For Digital Money Payment TransactionsLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Biometric Technology Inc. Smart Biometric Technology announces it has created a credit card-sized card with a QR Code display, for making digital money payments using the cardholder’s fingerprint to turn on the card.
The digital money biometric card stores digital money inside the card that is then used to make in-store payments using the cards QR code display which is able to be read by a standard checkout bar code scanner for making a digital money payment.
Smart Biometric Technology has an approved Reg A+ offering that is pricing an initial investment in the company at 0.50 cents per share. The company is preparing to make a listing on an exchange shortly following the completion and public release of its Next Generation Digital Money biometric payments card.
Smart Biometric Technology is focused on having its biometric card used for storing and sending from the card, Central Bank Issued digital money. The card can also be used for other kinds of digital currency however Smart Biometric Technology will only work with Federal Government approved digital currency, for use with its biometric digital money card.
To view the Smart Biometric Technology Reg A+ investment subscription please go to smartbiometrictechnology.com/invest
To view the Smart Biometric Website please go to: SmartBiometricTechnology.
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also, such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of Smart Biometric Technology Inc. filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, the company Reg A+ information memorandum.
Contacts
Smart Biometric Technology, Inc.
Head Office
305.607.3910 (Pacific Daylight Time)
ceo@smartbiometictechnology.com
