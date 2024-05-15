Eagle Dental Now Offers Same-Day Dentistry with Advanced Technology
Edmond, OK, dentist now offers same-day crowns as a faster, more convenient solution. Eagle Dental helps make it easier for Oklahomans to access care.EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Eagle Dental is proud to announce the expansion of their cosmetic and restorative services thanks to new technology. The office is equipped with a milling machine for same-day crowns and a versatile SprintRay 3D printer for a variety of oral appliances and procedures. These tools allow Dr. Brian Howell and Eagle Dental to provide immediate results for patients.
Speedy dental solutions aren’t just an amenity; they’re a necessity to make care more accessible. Oklahoma’s dentist appointment attendance is among the lowest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Almost 20% of Statista survey respondents mentioned time and convenience as reasons for not going to the dentist. By providing faster, more convenient solutions to common oral health problems, Eagle Dental helps make it easier for Oklahomans to access care.
Getting a traditional crown is a multi-step process, and patients are saddled with fragile temporary crowns between appointments—no more. Eagle Dental is changing the game with an in-office milling machine for same-day crowns. Edmond patients won’t need to worry about taking time off for two appointments. Instead, they’ll receive tooth repair and a permanent restoration in a single visit.
Same-day crowns are customized to fit perfectly and are as aesthetically pleasing as natural teeth. But, since patients only come for one visit and skip a temporary crown, same-day restorations are often a more cost-effective choice.
Always at the forefront of the latest technology, Eagle Dental is excited to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by 3D printing. Contrary to tech’s reputation for making everything impersonal, SprintRay’s 3D printer involves patients even more in their treatment. Dr. Howell can more easily show the steps of a procedure in detail. He can even print a realistic smile design and show projected treatment results.
That’s just the start of what SprintRay can do. 3D-printed surgical guides allow for precise dental implantation. Retainers and night guards can be fabricated and fitted in one office visit. If same-day crowns aren’t an option for a patient, Eagle Dental can print temporary (shell) crowns on-site. The machine can create dazzling veneers and even provide a 48-hour turnaround time on custom dentures.
With these innovations, Dr. Howell and the rest of his team make much-needed dental care accessible. The practice knocks down barriers by offering immediate results, fewer appointments, and lower costs. Patients interested in benefiting from the leading-edge oral healthcare provided by Eagle Dental’s newest technology can reach out to schedule a consultation.
