Decision Lens software selected for use by Headquarters Air Force A4/PY

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Headquarters Air Force A4/PY as leadership looks to automate its requirements prioritization & POM planning for Weapons Systems Sustainment.

According to Lance DeSpain, Vice President of Air Force at Decision Lens, “The Air Force is facing unprecedented change as it seeks to maintain its global leadership in response to Great Power Competition (GPC). Transforming how the organization prioritizes and plans is a critical step to maximizing every dollar in this pursuit. I’ve been so impressed by the way Air Force leadership has embraced innovative software like Decision Lens as they seek to remain on the cutting edge.”

Decision Lens will serve as the backbone for reoptimizing investments across for this critical portfolio that must be re-assessed in light of GPC. Leaders are recognizing the time for change is now. In a recent interview Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall was quoted as saying, “We need these changes now; we are out of time to reoptimize our forces to meet the strategic challenges in a time of great power competition.”

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the United States Air Force to maintain American military superiority. Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios delivers on this requirement.

Reliance on Decision Lens continues to expand across the Air Force and demonstrates the power of commercial-off-the-shelf software to deliver rapid time to value and broad adoption amongst users.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About United States Air Force

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight, and win...airpower anytime, anywhere. To achieve that mission, the Air Force has a vision: With a Total Force of more than 689,000 personnel, Airmen work to support all aspects of airpower, which includes five core functions: air superiority; global strike; rapid global mobility; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and command and control. Airpower also requires people and resources dedicated to unit readiness, base infrastructure, and talent management.