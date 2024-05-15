PARIS, FRANCE, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 12, 2024, the International Exposition in Paris, France, concluded grandly, showcasing once again the brilliant achievements of human civilization. Tracing back, the first World Expo opened magnificently in London, UK in 1851, and the 1915 Panama Pacific World Expo emerged as a global focal point. The century-long journey of the World Expos has not only closely followed the pace of social development but also vividly displayed the spirit of innovation and creation of the times.

The first World Expo was attended by Emperor Napoleon III of France, who was profoundly impressed. Under his patronage, the first Foire de Paris took place in 1855 with the aim of promoting French commerce, technology, and culture.

A featured event at this colorful exposition was the academic conference organized by the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society (California, USA), the Panama Canal Historical Society, the Panama Pacific International Exposition Committee, and the Panama Pacific International Exposition Association (Hong Kong). This conference served not only as a commemoration of the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition but also as an important academic exchange event, attracting representatives from many institutions, including Tiens Group.

During the expo, various participating organizations also conducted a series of research activities aimed at further promoting international exchange and cooperation and deepening the understanding of the impact of the intersection of history and modernity.

V-Moment Wins the Global Best Cross-Border E-commerce Platform Award at the Panama Pacific International Exposition

The global vertical social platform V-Moment has brought high-quality products and services to global consumers through its cross-border e-commerce, promoting international trade and economic prosperity and growth among nations. V-Moment, with branches or offices in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Kenya, and other countries, selects high-quality products suitable for the Chinese market directly from the place of origin, eliminating fakes and ensuring product quality by cutting out many middlemen. Stored in bonded warehouses under customs and national inspection supervision, V-Moment ensures strict quality control. Currently, its monthly sales exceed one million, with product categories including beauty makeup, home living, nutrition and health, global cuisine, apparel and bags, and digital home appliances. Its marketing modes include live broadcasting and shared revenue. Its overseas platform provides businesses with convenient trade channels, fostering commercial cooperation and trade between different countries and supporting global development goals.

The Eiffel Tower and the 1889 Third Foire de Paris

The third Foire de Paris in 1889 was a grand celebration by the French government to display industrial and cultural achievements and to build a monument symbolizing French honor. The Eiffel Tower, designed by engineer Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923) to symbolize machine civilization and visible from any corner of Paris, was selected.

1915 Panama Pacific World Expo French Pavilion: The Palais de la Légion d'Honneur

The Palais de la Légion d'Honneur, located on the left bank of the Seine in Paris's 7th district, was built by architect Pierre Rousseau (1751-1810) for Prince Frederick III of Salm-Kyrburg (Germany) between 1782 and 1787. The French Pavilion at the 1915 Panama Pacific World Expo was a replica of the Palais de la Légion d'Honneur, completed in San Francisco by architects Joseph de Montarnal and Henri Guillaume.

International Exhibitions Bureau and the International Expositions

The International Exhibitions Bureau (Bureau International des Expositions, BIE), headquartered in Paris, was established in 1928 under a diplomatic convention initiated in Paris. Its mission is to promote economic, cultural, and scientific exchanges and development among nations through the coordination and organization of world expositions. Only expositions approved by the Paris-based International Exhibitions Bureau are considered legitimate.