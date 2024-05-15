

NEWS RELEASE

May 14, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders lowering flags for Peace Officer Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 14, 2024 ) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15, 2024.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning midnight on May 15, 2024 and return to the full-staff position at sunset of the same day.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

