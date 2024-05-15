High School Student Teamed Up With Streetwear Designer Desto Dubb on Dream Prom Outfit
When a student's dream prom experience comes to fruition.
I wear That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup a lot and so does everyone at my school. I wanted to shoot for something big and have Desto Dubb design my suit for prom.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed streetwear designer Desto Dubb has made a student's dream prom experience come to fruition. Raised in the small, diverse town of Wilmington, CA, and a Phineas Banning High School student, Miguel Briviesca embarked on a mission to collaborate with one of his favorite fashion designers on a custom suit for his prom.
— Miguel Briviesca
Seen and worn everywhere, Desto Dubb's streetwear brand ALOCS transcends traditional fashion, ushering in a new wave of street culture identity and freedom of expression. From the long lineups outside its stores to the limited-edition releases with Hip Hop's top leading music artists, ALOCS has become a cultural phenomenon in fashion today.
Among the many students who are inspired by the brand, Miguel Briviesca envisioned having his prom outfit designed by the world-class designer himself. Through his outreach and persistence, the local Wilmington student received an opportunity to work directly with Desto Dubb and his team in Los Angeles. Together, the duo created a custom crushed velvet rhinestone embellished suit, marking Desto Dubb’s first exploration into the design of formal wear.
“I wear That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup a lot and so does everyone at my school. I wanted to shoot for something big and have Desto Dubb design my suit for prom,” states Miguel Briviesca. "You can use that's a awful lot of anything in life; it depends on you."
Despite schools banning students from wearing his clothes, Desto Dubb remains true to his acronym: DON'T EVER STOP TRYING. ALOCS is more than just clothing; it's a positive lifestyle that empowers people to be 'a awful lot of' whomever they want to be.
Growing up in Watts, California, to paving his own lane in streetwear culture, Desto Dubb’s is an inspiring role model known across the globe. His rolodex of collabs includes French Montana, Young Thug, O3 Greedo, Quavo, Coi Leray, the late Drakeo The Ruler, and brands such as Cookies, No Jumper, West Coast Customs, to name a few.
Shop for limited-edition merch at www.coughsyrup.shop.
Cathy J. Hood
Pristine Initiative, LLC
email us here