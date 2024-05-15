Privileged Insights' Custom GPT, 'The Big Game Party Planner,' awarded #1 OpenAI Custom GPT Pick. Plan your perfect football party with ease. Privileged Insights: Home of the #1 Top Pick Custom GPT by OpenAI. Experience bespoke AI solutions crafted by AI marketing experts. Explore the 'Shop My Porch Craft Genie' GPT: Step-by-step guidance to create a charming fishing vest card, perfect for Father's Day!

The public launch of the Custom GPT Store marks a new era in personalized AI marketing, and Privileged Insights is honored to lead the charge with our innovative solutions.” — Phyllis Hong

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privileged Insights Celebrates Public Launch of Custom GPTs with Top Pick Award from OpenAI

OpenAI has just announced the public availability of its Custom GPT Store, marking a significant milestone in AI-driven, consumer-focused technology. Privileged Insights, a boutique consulting group specializing in Custom GPT development, is thrilled to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking launch. In an exciting turn of events, Privileged Insights was awarded the Top Pick by OpenAI in February 2024, just three weeks after the store opened to subscribers, solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, announced during the company’s Spring update livestream:

"The Custom GPT Store is now open to everyone, offering free access to millions of custom chatbots. This democratization of AI technology paves the way for more personalized, relevant, and engaging consumer experiences."

Privileged Insights: Leading the Charge from Day One

From the very beginning, Privileged Insights has been positioned as a leader in the development of Custom GPTs. Leveraging over 25 years of marketing expertise, Phyllis Hong and her team have been dedicated to integrating this cutting-edge technology into businesses, ensuring a seamless and impactful consumer experience.

Phyllis Hong, Founder of Privileged Insights, expressed her excitement:

"The Custom GPT Store is the game-changer we've been waiting 17 years for. It's not just an advancement; it's a complete paradigm shift in how we approach advertising to consumers authentically. Being recognized as the Top Pick by OpenAI is a testament to our commitment and expertise in this field."

Custom GPTs: Transforming Consumer Interaction

The public launch of the Custom GPT Store opens up unprecedented opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. With millions of custom chatbots now accessible to everyone, the potential for creating tailored, intuitive, and meaningful interactions is limitless. Privileged Insights has been instrumental in developing innovative GPTs that exemplify this potential, such as:

Shop My Porch Craft Genie GPT: Unlock the magic of crafting! Upload an image of your desired project, and this GPT will guide you step-by-step on how to make it and show you where to buy all the necessary materials. Bring your creative visions to life effortlessly.

Retail Placement Pro GPT: Developed in collaboration with ChicExecs, this tool provides strategic insights for brands seeking retail partnerships. It combines essential retail knowledge with additional support from ChicExecs, ensuring comprehensive guidance for businesses.

Privileged Insights: Recognized as OpenAI’s Top Pick

Just three weeks after the Custom GPT Store opened to subscribers in January 2024, Privileged Insights was awarded the prestigious Top Pick by OpenAI in February 2024. This recognition underscores the firm’s exceptional capabilities in developing effective and innovative custom GPTs that meet the diverse needs of businesses and consumers.

About Privileged Insights

Privileged Insights is a boutique consulting group specializing in Custom GPT development, e-commerce, guerrilla marketing, and social media. Led by Phyllis Hong, a marketing expert with over 25 years of experience, Privileged Insights is dedicated to helping brands and retailers capitalize on AI-driven advancements in advertising.

About OpenAI

Founded in December 2015, OpenAI is a leading AI research lab dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence in a safe, responsible, and universally beneficial manner. Known for its groundbreaking work in natural language processing with projects like ChatGPT, OpenAI continues to significantly influence the advertising industry.

