Waxhaw’s Carrington Square Dental Acquires CBCT and Offers Implant Special
Top-rated dental implant practice Carrington Square Dental now offers CBCT scans and a $2,999 implant special for Waxhaw, NC, patients with missing teeth.WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrington Square Dental, Waxhaw's top-rated dental implant practice, is thrilled to announce they’ve added the latest technology to their repertoire: the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner. This cutting-edge advancement revolutionizes dental implant procedures by providing detailed 3D images. Alongside this technological leap, the practice is excited to offer a special price on dental implants—an all-inclusive rate of $2,999 for an implant, abutment, and crown, making high-quality dental care more accessible than ever.
According to Gitnux’s 2024 market data report, 3 million people in the U.S. have already opted for dental implants for lost teeth, and the number is growing by half a million each year. It’s no wonder prevalence is increasing—implants are the most durable tooth replacement option, lasting a lifetime with the proper care.
Carrington Square Dental helps set up patients for lifelong implant success by starting right with 3D CBCT scans. These advanced images allow dentists Dr. Aakar Chokshi and Dr. Bhrita Parikh to:
Conduct comprehensive assessments of each patient’s health.
Provide accurate projections of the implant treatment’s results.
Meticulously plan the surgery and precisely place the implants.
This already puts Carrington at the forefront of implant dentistry, yet on top of those advantages, Dr. Chokshi and Dr. Parikh also pursue additional education through Implant Seminars. These advanced programs help expand their expertise and maintain their lead in dental innovation.
Ensuring Waxhaw residents have access to implants goes beyond just having the skills and the technology to perform the procedure. To make getting implants possible, Carrington treats underlying conditions that must be addressed before the procedure, from gum disease to bone loss. Anxious patients can even receive sedation to make these treatments a comfortable experience. A full-service facility, Carrington enables patients to get all the tooth replacement care they need in one place.
Implants are also only a successful treatment if patients can afford them. That’s why the office provides its $2,999 implant special. Even additional treatments like bone grafting are manageable with financing options. Partnerships with CareCredit® ensure that those missing teeth can still access revolutionary implant care through affordable payment plans. The Dental Savers Plan, an in-house membership, can also cover patients without insurance or with gaps in coverage.
For residents in and around Waxhaw, NC, Carrington Square Dental is already renowned for delivering quality dental care, not only for lost teeth but also for overall oral wellness. By adding advanced CBCT scans and incorporating the latest implant learning, the dental office makes that care even more comprehensive. To explore the innovative world of implant dentistry, patients with missing teeth are encouraged to contact the practice to schedule a consultation. They will find that dental implants are not just the future of dentistry but also the key to unlocking the future of a healthy smile.
Contact Carrington Square Dental at:
Phone: (704) 243-8760
E-mail: info@carringtonsquaredental.com
Address: 2917 S. Providence Rd, Suite A, Waxhaw, NC 28173
