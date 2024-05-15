Sun City Aviation Hosts AOPA's 2024 Rusty Pilots Seminar
Sun City Aviation hosts AOPA's 2024 Rusty Pilots Seminar to help lapsed pilots refresh their skills. Register now for expert guidance and hands-on training.PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun City Aviation is proud to announce that it will be hosting the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) "Get Back in the Left Seat" Rusty Pilots Seminar on Saturday, June 8 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. This highly anticipated event will take place at the North Perry Airport (KHWO), offering a unique opportunity for pilots who have taken a break from flying to refresh their skills and knowledge.
The Rusty Pilots Seminar aims to assist lapsed pilots in regaining their currency and confidence by covering essential topics such as airspace regulations, weather briefings, preflight planning, and more. Participants will benefit from the expertise of AOPA-certified instructors, engaging in interactive discussions and practical exercises.
In addition to the seminar, attendees will have the opportunity to tour Sun City Aviation's state-of-the-art facilities, including their modern fleet of aircraft and advanced flight simulators. This event also provides a chance for pilots to network with fellow aviators and explore the latest in aviation technology and services.
Registration for the Rusty Pilots Seminar is now open. Interested pilots can sign up on the AOPA website or contact Sun City Aviation directly for more information. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.
About Sun City Aviation:
Sun City Aviation Academy, located at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, offers comprehensive flight training programs for aspiring pilots of all levels. Founded in December 2022 by Luke Poulos, the academy is committed to providing top-tier instruction and personalized training experiences. The academy’s offerings include private, instrument, commercial, and multi-engine flight training, as well as youth programs and discovery flights. With a team of experienced instructors and a fleet of modern aircraft, Sun City Aviation is dedicated to training professional, safe, and proficient pilots.
