Local Archivists Recognized as 2024 Tennessee Archives Institute Graduates

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Tennessee State Library & Archives recently recognized nine archivists who earned their Archives Management Certifications at the 2024 Tennessee Archives Institute.

Hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, the Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual two-day workshop focused on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation.

This year's program graduates include:

Barbara Parsons – Jefferson County Archives

Denise Boane – Weakley County Archives

Jennifer Wildes – Discovery Park of America

Jim Long – Stewart County Archives

Kathryn Hopkins – Bedford County Archives

Matthew Johnson – Sullivan County Department of Tourism and Archives

Maureen Smith – Metal Museum

Molly Stophel – TDEC

Zachariah Foster – Anderson County Archives

“The Tennessee Archives Institute is an excellent opportunity for archivists to receive additional training and share ideas with their colleagues so they can continue to effectively serve their local communities,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We greatly appreciate all who have graduated for their commitment and dedication to preserving Tennessee’s history.”

In 2024, 27 archivists from historical institutions and local archives participated in the Tennessee Archives Institute. Those who complete three years of coursework through the institute graduate with an Archives Management Certification.

“Congratulations to our nine program graduates for earning their Archives Management Certifications,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “Their local communities and our entire state will greatly benefit from the knowledge and experience gained through this recent opportunity at the Tennessee Library & Archives.”

This year’s institute focused on advocacy in archives, and it included sessions on digital project planning, tools for determining copyright issues, born-digital and e-records management, connecting students and teachers with archival collections, exhibit planning, and a discussion panel featuring past Institute graduates.

“The Library and Archives looks forward to the Tennessee Archives Institute every year because it allows our archives development team and local archivists to network, collaborate, and learn from one another,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt.

The two-day Institute took place at the Library & Archives on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The 2024 Tennessee Archives Institute was funded in part by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

The Library & Archives is a division of the Department of State that collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value with a focus on Tennessee and its citizens. It is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions.

For more information about the Archives Development Program and the Tennessee Archives Institute, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/archives-development-program

