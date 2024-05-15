RAW Moldova photo exhibition opens at Europe Café in Chisinau

The first documentary photography exhibition of the RAW Moldova team will open at the Europe Café in Chisinau on 16 May, at 18:00.

The exhibition consists of a series of works signed by 14 young Moldovan photographers.

RAW Moldova is a group of documentary photographers, whose vision reflects everyday life in the Republic of Moldova, “in its pure and raw form, without meaningful manipulations and conventional aesthetic filters”, explains a press release from the EU Delegation to Moldova. The name of the group refers both to the meaning of the word “raw” (raw, unfiltered, unprocessed), and the meaning of the digital photography format – RAW, which contains several levels of unprocessed and uncompressed information, an analogy to the unretouched sincerity of photos.

The group includes Katerina Shosheva, who in 2023 was one of the winners of the EU-funded EUNEIGHBOURS EAST – FOTOFESTIWAL photo contest with her album ‘Sem’ya’.

Find out more

Press release