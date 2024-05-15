Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,753 in the last 365 days.

RAW Moldova photo exhibition opens at Europe Café in Chisinau

The first documentary photography exhibition of the RAW Moldova team will open at the Europe Café in Chisinau on 16 May, at 18:00. 

The exhibition consists of a series of works signed by 14 young Moldovan photographers.

RAW Moldova is a group of documentary photographers, whose vision reflects everyday life in the Republic of Moldova, “in its pure and raw form, without meaningful manipulations and conventional aesthetic filters”, explains a press release from the EU Delegation to Moldova.  The name of the group refers both to the meaning of the word “raw” (raw, unfiltered, unprocessed), and the meaning of the digital photography format – RAW, which contains several levels of unprocessed and uncompressed information, an analogy to the unretouched sincerity of photos.

The group includes Katerina Shosheva, who in 2023 was one of the winners of the EU-funded EUNEIGHBOURS EAST – FOTOFESTIWAL photo contest with her album ‘Sem’ya’

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

RAW Moldova photo exhibition opens at Europe Café in Chisinau

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more