EU4Dialogue project conducts workshops on entrepreneurship for Armenian youth in Syunik province

In Goris, Syunik province, 35 young people from the conflict-affected and local communities of Teg, Tatev, Goris and Sisian participated in a series of workshops on entrepreneurship and community development skills.

The workshops provided them with business planning and modelling skills. With these skills, the participants are now expected to develop their business ideas. The ten best ideas will receive grants to further develop and implement in their communities.

Youth workshops and community meetings were organised by the local non-governmental organisation Impact Hub in Syunik with the support of the European Union and UNDP as part of the ‘EU4Dialogue: supporting understanding between conflict parties’ project.

Being part of a larger EU4Dialogue programme, this project aims to establish an environment conducive to defusing tension, encouraging dialogue and fostering better understanding across the divides in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova.

