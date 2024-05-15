Three Open Positions Announced in CJIS Unit at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions in Davidson County:

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

TIBRS Trainer – CJIS Support Center

2 Vacancies

Monthly salary: $3,542 – $5,300

Job Duties:

Responsible for developing training materials, scheduling and instructing all classes for the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), including the annual conference. Complies with FBI and state audit requirements by maintaining accurate and complete documentation of each training session. Conducts training sessions according to TIBRS Rules and TIBRS Training Procedures. Prepares and submits lesson plans for Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission for approval. Provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities for assistance with the reporting of crime incidents to TBI. This position requires proficiency with creating documents and presentations using Microsoft Offices Suite products and frequent overnight travel to teach classes across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply to Job Opening 57940. This position will remain posted from May 14, 2024 – May 20, 2024 for five (5) business days.

*****

CJIS Supervisor Job

One Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $4450 – $6658

Duties:



Supervises one of 7 CJIS Units

within the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s CJIS Division. Work includes

supervising personnel in one or more of the following areas: criminal history

examination, biometrics examination, crime information communications, and CJIS

program audits and/or training.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and

Experience: Graduation

from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and

experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal

justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history

and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system

(CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice

communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education:

Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing

statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information;

performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or

training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted

for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience:

Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester

or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework

may substitute for one year of the required experience.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the

Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply on job opening 57941. This

position will be posted on May 14, 2024 – May 20, 2024 for five business days. Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and

Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and

equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the

rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment

without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the

workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of

discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race,

color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed,

disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or

federal civil rights laws.