ZATCA’s Approval of Duty-Free Market Exemptions in Arrival Lounges at All Customs Ports for Tax Relief
ZATCA sets 3,000 SAR duty-free limit for arrivals and opens license applications for market operatorsRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has approved the requirements for exemption from customs duties and taxes for duty-free markets in the arrival lounges at all land, sea, and air customs ports. Such requirements set the maximum purchase limit and quantities allowed for passengers arriving to Saudi Arabia.
ZATCA stated that the exemption requirements specify that the maximum purchase limit from duty-free markets in arrival lounges is SAR 3,000 per passenger, with the condition that the purchase is for personal use. The requirements also set the maximum quantity allowed for cigarette purchases at 200 per passenger.
ZATCA indicated that, in continuation of the licenses granted to operators of duty-free markets in departure lounges, it is now receiving license applications from operators of duty-free markets in arrival lounges at customs ports, following the completion of regulatory procedures with the relevant authorities at the ports based on the rules and regulations of duty-free markets. It pointed out that the license applications can be made by contacting ZATCA through the call center (19993) operating 24/7, ZATCA’s official account on “X” @Zatca_Care, the Email info@zatca.gov.sa, or the web instant messaging: www.zatca.gov.sa.
In the same context, ZATCA added that adopting the form of exemption from customs duties and taxes for duty-free markets and the acceptance of license applications for their operation in arrival lounges at all customs ports is part of ZATCA’s efforts to improve the logistical services provided to duty-free market operators at customs ports in both arrival and departure lounges. It highlighted that duty-free markets will enrich the experience of passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia by allowing them to purchase products exempted from customs duties and taxes.
Earlier, ZATCA issued the customs rules, conditions, and procedures for establishing duty-free markets at air, sea, and land ports in accordance with the GCC Common Customs Law. These new rules and regulations followed the Council of Ministers’ Resolution approving the Establishment of duty-free markets as needed at air, sea, and land ports, and allowing sales to passengers arriving in and departing from Saudi Arabia.
