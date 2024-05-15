Core Mobile, Inc. Named TiE50 & Top Judge’s Choice Award Winner at TiEcon 2024
This award validates our mission to transform healthcare through innovative technology solutions that are HIPAA and FISMA compliant and have Authority to Operate from the US Federal Government.”CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Mobile, Inc., an AI-driven digital health company, is excited to announce that we have been selected as a 2024 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program and Top Judges Choice Award amongst the TiE50 Winners. This awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for technology entrepreneurs.
Core Mobile's AI-driven Hospital Capacity Expansion Platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, and real-time data analytics, to increase hospital capacity without adding staff or buildings. The platform empowers healthcare providers to prevent provider burnout, make informed decisions, ensuring better resource allocation and improved patient care.
Chandra Tekwani expressed his enthusiasm about the award: "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a TiE50 Award winner. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This award validates our mission to transform healthcare through innovative technology solutions that are HIPAA and FISMA compliant and have Authority to Operate from the US Federal Government. Our AI-driven platform is designed to expand hospital capacity by up to 20% and streamline operations, ultimately improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency."
“Companies from diverse continents, a wide range of verticals, and in various stages of traction submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. TiE50 winners should be proud of their achievements as selections were made based on many competitive factors. Winners also pitched as part of the TiE50 Showcase with feedback from investor judges” said Kumar Sripadam, Co-Chair.
In essence, the TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE ecosystem. We were very impressed with the opportunity in terms of problem solving and the technology the companies represented”, added Anand Jagannathan another co- chair TiE50 program
Vasudha Badri Paul, marketing co-chair quipped, “Winners had good interaction amongst each other, got to network at the conference and showcase their opportunity. Media and Press highlighted the underlying technology trends as not just AI but diverse fields the winners came from”
The TiE50 Awards were presented in person to the winners during a ceremony on May 2nd, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50
For more information about Core Mobile, Inc. and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.coremobileinc.com.
About Core Mobile, Inc.
Core Mobile, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming hospital operations through advanced AI and machine learning solutions. The AI-driven Hospital Capacity Expansion Platform is designed to enhance hospital efficiency, reduce provider burnout, improve patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare operations. Core Mobile's mission is to drive innovation in healthcare and create solutions that address the industry's most pressing challenges while being HIPAA and FISMA compliant and possess Authority to Operate (ATO) from the US Federal Government.
About TiE50
Now celebrating sixteen years, the TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups.
TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by early-to-mid-late-stage startups representing a wide range of verticals. Advanced Stage Companies also participate in these awards. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of experienced judges who are venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
TiE50 awards showcase is another event where the winners pitch to investor judges with Q and A and get recognized further (judges' choice awards).
In addition to the award and recognition, sponsors offer a desirable list of perks and benefits to the startups,
About TiEcon
TiEcon, one of the world’s largest tech conferences, is tailored by Silicon Valley leaders for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors.
TiEcon 2024 proudly introduced “AI Ubiquity: Envision the Future” as its theme, a visionary concept encapsulating AI’s seamless integration and transformative power across all spheres of human endeavor.
