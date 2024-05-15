Submit Release
State Highway Patrol Seeks Public Feedback

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol maintains national law enforcement accreditation through the Commission on Law Enforcement for Accreditation (CALEA). As a part of this process, an opportunity is provided to citizens of North Carolina for public feedback via the CALEA Portal which can be located here:   Accreditation Public Comment Portal- NCSHP 

The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding our compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accreditation status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide our agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster our pursuit of professional excellence.

It is important to know that CALEA is not an investigatory body and subsequently, the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgement to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.

Standard titles may be viewed on the CALEA website:  Law Enforcement – Standards Titles | CALEA® | The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.  Questions related to the accreditation process may be directed to the Accreditation Manager, Michelle Partin, at michelle.partin@ncdps.gov.


