PAIX Data Centres announces JV with Djibouti Sovereign Fund to construct a cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre

DJIBOUTI, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAIX Data Centres, a leading provider of data center solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with the Djibouti Sovereign Fund to construct a state-of-the-art cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre in Djibouti. This landmark project represents a significant milestone in Africa's digital infrastructure development and underscores the commitment of both parties to fostering innovation and growth in the region.

The joint venture between PAIX Data Centres and the Djibouti Sovereign Fund brings together industry expertise and local knowledge to deliver world-class data center services tailored to the unique needs of Djibouti and the broader East African region. The new facility will serve as a strategic interconnection hub for internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, financial institutions, and enterprises seeking reliable and scalable infrastructure to support their digital initiatives. Ten undersea cables connect to Djibouti, with further cables under construction, making the data centre a key access point for PAIX and its customers that wish to serve emerging markets in the region.

PAIX will purchase the land, buildings and data center equipment. The facility will have about 50,000 square feet of net usable space and up to 5 megawatts of critical power. The first phase is expected to open in 2026.

PAIX Djibouti will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced cooling systems, redundant power sources, and robust security measures, to ensure optimal performance and reliability for mission-critical applications and services. With a capacity of multiple megawatts, the data centre will cater to the diverse needs of customers across various industries, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to accelerate innovation and drive business success.

PAIX Data Centres and the Djibouti Sovereign Fund remain committed to delivering best-in-class data centre solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Djibouti and the broader Horn of Africa region. PAIX Data Centres is already operating in Accra Ghana, and Nairobi Kenya.

QUOTES

• Wouter van Hulten PAIX Data Centres CEO says: “PAIX’s investment in JIB1 positions it at the crossroads of connectivity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The strong network hub that is created by the aggregation of multiple undersea cable landing points connecting to terrestrial cables makes Djibouti a highly attractive gateway. We have received strong interest from our connectivity, CDN, social media, and cloud customers seeking to serve the emerging markets that can be accessed by these cables. We plan to develop thriving magnetic cloud and content hubs in Djibouti.”

• Raza Hasnani, Managing Director at Africa50 says: " We are excited to be supporting PAIX in its partnership with the Djibouti Sovereign Wealth Fund to develop this project, which will further enhance Djjibouti’s positioning as a connectivity hub in Africa. The development of data centers in Africa will play a key role in delivering affordable data and greater connectivity to the continent."

• Slim Feriani, CEO of the Djibouti Sovereign Fund says: "As the heart of Africa's digital economy, Djibouti plays a strategic role in facilitating connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, PAIX Djibouti will serve as a catalyst for digital inclusion and economic development, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and realize their full potential in the digital age."

• Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX telecom a PAIX customer says: “Recognizing Djibouti's pivotal location in Africa's communications landscape, we eagerly anticipate the benefits this partnership between PAIX Data Centers and Djibouti Sovereign Fund will bring to the region. This development fills us with great enthusiasm as we anticipate leveraging the enhanced connectivity options facilitated by this state-of-the-art data center. Here's to the success of this collaborative endeavor.